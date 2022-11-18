ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

After a 40 Year Career, What Are the Plans for Sheriff John Simonton After He Retires

Since 1982, John Simonton has put on a uniform, badge, handcuffs and a gun. It has been a very good 40-year career. Simonton will be hanging up the badge and gun on November 30. Simonton admits that after doing something you have a real passion for this long he has not really decided what he will do next. He said he will have to find something to do, but he does plan to visit the family more, spend more time with the grandkids and maybe do a little fishing.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Sauk Valley College’s Project Vital gets $66,000 Adult Literacy Grant

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded over $5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants to help students develop and enhance their reading, math, writing and English-language skills. The Adult Literacy Program is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office and awards grants in three...
DIXON, IL
SVCC Breaks Ground on New Greenhouse for the Ag Program

Sauk Valley Community College broke ground this week for a greenhouse for the SVCC Ag program. The implementation of a greenhouse was made possible through community partnerships including the Lee County Board, the Sterling Park District, and various Dixon organizations. The SVCC Agriculture program will utilize the greenhouse to expand...
DIXON, IL
Oregon School District Dealing With Stomach Flu Outbreak

Dr. Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District wanted to be in contact with parents regarding the illness that is going on through the buildings. On Friday, the district had 35 students who were sent home with what seems to be a stomach flu from the elementary. The district did reach out to the Ogle County Health Department on Friday, and they shared that schools across the county were facing similar issues.
OREGON, IL
Driver Arrested for DUI and Several Other Charges After Crashing Vehicle

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block of North River Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located a Chevrolet Cruze in the east ditch facing northwest with minor damage. After investigation, Deputies determined the Chevrolet, being operated by 26-year-old Aaron T. Woods of Rockford, was traveling southbound on River Road. Woods left the roadway on the southbound shoulder before over-correcting and entering back into the roadway.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Audie Roselieb

Audie A. Roselieb, age 65, died Thursday, November 17, 2022 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. Audie was born on July 12, 1957 in Morrison the son of Ronald and Shirley (Oleson) Roselieb. He married Debra Sue Thompson on March 28, 1980 in Hooppole. Audie was employed as a Foreman with Frary Lumber and Supply in Prophetstown. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Morrison. Audie liked to fish and loved spending time at the family cabin in Prophetstown.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL

