Study Shows Dixon and the Surrounding Area is Lacking Good Housing Which Holds Back Growth Potential
The City of Dixon, and throughout Lee County, are constantly on the search for more industry coming to the area. In a recent housing study of the county and city, industry ranked highest for those employed in the county. Andy Shaw of the Lee Ogle Enterprise Zone and Kevin Marx...
Sterling Fire Department to Hold Service on the Anniversary of a Fallen Comrade
At the most recent Sterling City Council meeting held last Monday night, Fire Chief Mike Dettman spoke of a private memorial service that will be held at the firehouse for Deputy Garrett Ramos on December 4th, the one-year anniversary of his passing. Deputy Ramos is the first Sterling Firefighter to...
After a 40 Year Career, What Are the Plans for Sheriff John Simonton After He Retires
Since 1982, John Simonton has put on a uniform, badge, handcuffs and a gun. It has been a very good 40-year career. Simonton will be hanging up the badge and gun on November 30. Simonton admits that after doing something you have a real passion for this long he has not really decided what he will do next. He said he will have to find something to do, but he does plan to visit the family more, spend more time with the grandkids and maybe do a little fishing.
Sauk Valley College’s Project Vital gets $66,000 Adult Literacy Grant
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded over $5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants to help students develop and enhance their reading, math, writing and English-language skills. The Adult Literacy Program is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office and awards grants in three...
Dixon Police Assemble and Delivers 25 Thanksgiving Baskets, Turkey and All
Dixon Police Officers assembled and delivered 25 Thanksgiving baskets to local families in need earlier this week. From the turkey to all of the fixings, these families are all set!. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Dixon Walmart for helping us prepare these baskets!. The Dixon...
SVCC Breaks Ground on New Greenhouse for the Ag Program
Sauk Valley Community College broke ground this week for a greenhouse for the SVCC Ag program. The implementation of a greenhouse was made possible through community partnerships including the Lee County Board, the Sterling Park District, and various Dixon organizations. The SVCC Agriculture program will utilize the greenhouse to expand...
Oregon School District Dealing With Stomach Flu Outbreak
Dr. Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District wanted to be in contact with parents regarding the illness that is going on through the buildings. On Friday, the district had 35 students who were sent home with what seems to be a stomach flu from the elementary. The district did reach out to the Ogle County Health Department on Friday, and they shared that schools across the county were facing similar issues.
Ohio Man Charged With Attempted Murder of an Ogle County Deputy Following Two County Chase Ends Near Polo
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a vehicle pursuit southbound on IL Rt. 26 from Freeport. The pursuit involved the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office and a white Mazda MX5. The pursuit continued south on IL Rt. 26 and then continued south on Freeport Rd.
Driver Arrested for DUI and Several Other Charges After Crashing Vehicle
Just after midnight on Sunday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block of North River Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located a Chevrolet Cruze in the east ditch facing northwest with minor damage. After investigation, Deputies determined the Chevrolet, being operated by 26-year-old Aaron T. Woods of Rockford, was traveling southbound on River Road. Woods left the roadway on the southbound shoulder before over-correcting and entering back into the roadway.
Audie Roselieb
Audie A. Roselieb, age 65, died Thursday, November 17, 2022 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. Audie was born on July 12, 1957 in Morrison the son of Ronald and Shirley (Oleson) Roselieb. He married Debra Sue Thompson on March 28, 1980 in Hooppole. Audie was employed as a Foreman with Frary Lumber and Supply in Prophetstown. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Morrison. Audie liked to fish and loved spending time at the family cabin in Prophetstown.
