Norfolk, VA

Norfolk International Airport opens new parking lot for passenger pickup

By Amaya Mitchell
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport opened a new Cell Phone Lot that will serve as a waiting area for those picking up arriving passengers.

The new Cell Phone Lot allows drivers to park and wait with their vehicle until their passenger arrives in the airport. When picking up passengers, drivers are also allowed to park for up to 30 minutes for free in any airport parking lot or garage.

To find the new lot bear right at the fork heading for Departures from Norview Ave., and then follow the signs to the Cell Phone Lot.

Additionally, the Arrival Terminals curbside is now a passenger loading zone only. At no point are drivers allowed to park or wait. The airport hopes that these new implementations will free up curbside congestion.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

