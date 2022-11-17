Sinbad is in dire need of his fans’ support. The beloved comedian‘s family released a photo of him in physical therapy on Instagram this past Monday (Nov. 21) and are accepting donations on his behalf for medical expenses.More from VIBE.comComedy Series 'Rel' Cancelled After Just One SeasonOprah Reunites The Cast of 'A Different World'Did You Forget? The Worst Reality Shows of All Time On the newly formed website titled The Journey Forward, the statement reads, “[He’s] taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again. His progress is nothing short of remarkable.” Two years ago in Oct. 2020, the Different World alum,...

