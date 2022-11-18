ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Dana Tate's 15 points helped Norfolk State defeat Saint Mary's (MD) 91-41 on Tuesday night. Tate had eight rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (5-2). Kris Bankston scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Daryl Anderson shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.
