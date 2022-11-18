ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin enjoyed a fitting end to a multigame celebration of a significant career milestone. Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized in Pittsburgh for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After Malkin scored, he threw his stick into the crowd and celebrated with his teammates. “It was perfect,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “You wouldn’t want anyone else with the opportunity to win the game. The whole night was awesome.”
Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
