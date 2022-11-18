PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin enjoyed a fitting end to a multigame celebration of a significant career milestone. Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized in Pittsburgh for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After Malkin scored, he threw his stick into the crowd and celebrated with his teammates. “It was perfect,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “You wouldn’t want anyone else with the opportunity to win the game. The whole night was awesome.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO