Are you a fan of the temperatures in the 60s?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We started off the morning with a little rainfall over the area. Luckily showers are out of the way for the rest of the day. Plenty of clouds will remain through as we continue through our Tuesday. It will be a very nice day with high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows are in the 40s.
Thanksgiving looks warm, but rain is also in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Thanksgiving Day, our next rain maker will decide to move in. It’ll be affiliated with an upper disturbance and a surface area of low pressure. The overall forecast trend for the holiday shows most of the rain holding off until late afternoon or early evening. It looks like showers could move in after 5PM, with rain taking over our area by 10PM... then lasting into Black Friday. There are some model differences on how rainy Black Friday will be. Some models keep Friday as a soaker, while others move the heavier rain out before noon. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. However, make sure to have an umbrella for your holiday and Black Friday plans. Rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are expected between Thursday and Friday night.
Not as cold for Thanksgiving week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are now in Thanksgiving week, and the weather will take a warmer turn. We don’t have to worry about freezing temps all week, but temps will fall into the upper 30s through Tuesday morning. Yet, this will be the coldest morning of the week as lows warm into the 50s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will also be more comfortable...with highs in the low 60s for Tuesday and upper 60s by Midweek & Thanksgiving. Actually, highs in the 60s will follow us through the weekend as a southerly wind keeps our temps closer to the average for this time of year.
A cool and cloudy day is on tap
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We started the week off with below freezing temperatures once again. There was even a wintery fix over the viewing area this morning. No impacts came from the very light snow flurries, but you want to watch for patchy frost and slick roadways. High...
Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Road reopens in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Tucker Road is now open for travel in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have completed a new alignment onto Highway 19 as part of the 4-lane expansion project.
How to be prepared for holiday travel
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest holidays throughout the year, the Mississippi Highway Patrol wants everyone to stay safe as they hit the road to visit their friends and family. News 11 spoke with Sergeant Jameka Moore about the extra precautions you should...
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021. The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th...
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced Wednesday it has made three arrests in the Nov. 17 shooting near Old Marion Road Apartments. A juvenile was killed and another injured. MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov. 22. Lemon and...
Quick response by resident helps save home from overnight fire in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Fire Council is making sure citizens are prepared after responding to a house fire situation after a resident acted quickly to fight an overnight fire in Ellisville. According to Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, a 911 call came in from a...
Dr. Arthur Jack Hall
A celebration of Life for Dr. Arthur Jack Hall, Jr. DC will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Meridian Little Theater. Dr. Arthur Jack Hall, Jr. DC, age 61, of Meridian, Miss., passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, in a Rome Hospital. Dr....
Disturbance Reports in Leake County
7:14 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a business at the intersection of East Water St and South Van Buren St reporting that a man threw a large rock at the building. The man was located and taken into custody. 8:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies were...
Man wanted for Laurel double homicide arrested in Ohio
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Laurel was arrested in Fremont, Ohio. Laurel police said they were notified about Ronald Buckley’s arrested on Tuesday, November 22. He was arrested at a Fremont hotel. Buckley was wanted in Laurel on two counts of murder and several other violent […]
Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged a man with DUI manslaughter related to a Nov. 3, 2022, wreck. Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension that killed Dawanda Corey. Ferguson was also hurt in the wreck and had been at...
Multi-million dollar bond issues proposed for roads and parks in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Jimmie Smith discussed two bond issues in the city’s work session to improve roads, streets and parks. Smith said Meridian could undergo more upgrades with a $15 million bond issue to repair roads and $5 million for updating parks in the city. “Talking with...
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley. According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.
Neshoba County Sanitation Department Announces Holiday Schedule
The Thanksgiving holiday schedule for garbage collection in Neshoba County has been announced. There will be no route pick-up on Thursday, November 24th. The route scheduled for Friday, November 25th will be picked up as it normally is. The Waste Convenience Station at the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building will...
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicks off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The famous red kettles and the bell ringers are going to be all around the city of Meridian this holiday season. The Salvation Army is really looking for your support, whether that be giving or volunteering. Mayor Jimmie Smith proclaimed Nov. 21 Salvation Army Day in...
Sheriff James Moore, deputies talk turkey with local drivers
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A law enforcement checkpoint in Kemper County took a unique and welcome turn for drivers the day before Thanksgiving. The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department surprised drivers with a free turkey at a ‘turkey checkpoint’. Sheriff James Moore said he was happy to...
