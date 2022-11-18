FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds of students from elementary to high school and local leaders partner with the Great Plains Food bank in the annual Fill the Dome campaign. “This is the first year since, I believe, 2019 we’ve been able to be back in the dome following COVID and just some issues with the flooring here, we haven’t been able to have the full extent of this event. Specifically today, we’re going to be packing up all the food that our F-M schools sent in. We get to send everything to the food banks today and pretty much, immediately families in need in the F-M area will be receiving this on their tables,” said Bayley Scott, a member of the Metro Area Student Ambassadors.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO