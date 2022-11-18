Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
RRVF light show debuts new horse carriage ride
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – This year features a unique horse carriage ride through the light show. The Horse rides provide an up close and personal experience to the light show, that adds to the festive mood. Rides are available Friday through Sunday, they’re $10 a person and $200...
kvrr.com
Thousands attend annual Scheels Ice Festival
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The chilly temperatures brought anglers inside for the eighth annual Scheels Ice Fest. Vendors sold a variety of items including bibs, tents, and rods. Event organizers say three to four thousand people showed up for the festival. This year, the event gave away over $10,000...
kvrr.com
16th annual Fill the Dome returns to Fargodome
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds of students from elementary to high school and local leaders partner with the Great Plains Food bank in the annual Fill the Dome campaign. “This is the first year since, I believe, 2019 we’ve been able to be back in the dome following COVID and just some issues with the flooring here, we haven’t been able to have the full extent of this event. Specifically today, we’re going to be packing up all the food that our F-M schools sent in. We get to send everything to the food banks today and pretty much, immediately families in need in the F-M area will be receiving this on their tables,” said Bayley Scott, a member of the Metro Area Student Ambassadors.
kvrr.com
Fargo’s Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meals to those in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds from the F-M community go to Fargo’s Salvation Army for its annual Thanksgiving celebration by offering a meal for those in need. Major Abe Tamayo says every year the nonprofit hosts the event every Wednesday before the holiday so people have a chance to be with their families.
kvrr.com
$2.5 million grant given to YWCA Cass Clay from Bezos Day 1 Families Fund
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- It’s the largest private gift in the organization’s history. The YWCA has served the community since 1977 and according to their website over the last 30 years they’ve helped out 38,000 women and children. So leaders of the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund sought...
kvrr.com
Fundraiser Started For Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood To “Keep the Doors Open”
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — A fundraiser is started for a senior living center in danger of closing in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. A GoFundMe account has been started for Dakota Estates to “keep the doors open”. It says there is a plan for purchase in place, but until...
kvrr.com
Candlelight Vigil Planned in Fargo For Victims of Club Q Shooting in Colorado Springs
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — A candlelight vigil is being planned locally for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. It will be held Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m. at Broadway Square in downtown Fargo. Organizers say it will be a peaceful vigil to remember and...
kvrr.com
Two Dead in Friday House Fire in Lisbon, North Dakota
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A tragedy in Lisbon, North Dakota where two people are dead after a house fire. Fire crews were called to the house on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house...
kvrr.com
WF business owner to run for City Commission after safety concerns weren’t addressed by the board
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo business owner decides to run for City Commission after the board votes against a study looking into allowing easier access to her business. SheyWest Garden Center would have paid for the feasibility study. Customers aren’t allowed to turn left into the...
kvrr.com
Mapleton School District receives nearly $400,000 to buy an electric bus
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) – Five billion dollars from the infrastructure law signed by President Biden last year will be given to schools to buy electric buses. Two thousand school districts nationwide will get electric buses. Mapleton is one of four in North Dakota to get one as part of the first round of grants totaling $1 billion dollars. The first grants are being given to rural and low income districts.
kvrr.com
Fans excited to cheer on Team USA in the World Cup
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Bison aren’t the only football team getting recognition in Fargo. The U.S. Men’s National Team is looking for its first World Cup Championship in Qatar. Sickies Garage on 45th Street held a watch party for Team USA’s game against Wales. Fans cheered...
kvrr.com
Suspects in Chase Tied To Construction Trailer Burglary South of Horace
CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Fargo man is arrested and a juvenile hurt after trying to outrun a Cass County deputy early this morning and crashing. The deputy tried to stop 20-year-old Logan Glaser for speeding near I-29 and County Road 14 around 3 a.m. He killed his...
kvrr.com
Names Released In Suspected Murder-Suicide Near Battle Lake
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victims of what is believed to be a murder-suicide as 59-year-old Steven Kern and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen. Deputies found their bodies in a house in rural Battle Lake a little before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The...
kvrr.com
Fargo Chief Says No Threat To Public After Double Murder Early Saturday, Releases Few New Details
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s police chief is remaining tight-lipped about the departments investigation into a double murder over the weekend near NDSU. Chief Dave Zibolski will not say if they have a suspect in the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, but says they hope to make an arrest.
kvrr.com
3 Bison On FCS Player of the Year Watch
FARGO– NDSU football concluded their regular season over the weekend. Tuesday morning it was announced that three Bison are in consideration for player of the year awards in the Football Championship Subdivision. Fullback Hunter Luepke and left tackle Cody Mauch are finalists for the Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in the FCS, and Bison defensive end Spencer Waege is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the defensive player of the year. Luepke finished the season with 621 yards rush and nine touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, he added 196 more yards and four more touchdowns. Mauch helped to anchor the Bison offensive line that only allowed eight sacks all season and finished 4th in the nation with just under 262 team rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Waege finished with seven sacks and 13 tackles for a loss this season.
Comments / 0