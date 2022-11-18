Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
Providence, Johnson County win early Hardee's games
When it comes to basketball IQ, Providence Academy guard Addie Wilhoit is wise beyond her years. The eighth-grader scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Knights to a 46-40 win over Unicoi County in Wednesday’s opening game at the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers' Moon earns Elite 11 top honor
When Science Hill decided to take a trip to the Moon, the Hilltoppers’ season blasted off. Tyler Moon accelerated to a different level as the high school football season progressed, and when it was over the record-setting senior had earned his place Wednesday as the 2022 Johnson City Press/Times News Elite 11 player of the year.
Johnson City Press
Dyer wins in return to East on second day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — In a return to the place where the arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge basketball team was on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second day...
Johnson City Press
Boone's Scott headlines All-Tough Guy team
High school football is not a sport for the timid, and winning games is more likely associated with both mental and physical toughness. Each year, the Johnson City Press and Times News pick a group of players who earned their stripes by way of toughness, hard work, and simply playing a difficult game in a determined and never-let-up way.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge notches first win to open annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic
BLUFF CITY — Leading by only two at halftime, South Greene came out of the locker room with an impressive stretch and pulled away for a 56-46 win over Science Hill in Monday action at the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome at Sullivan East High School.
Johnson City Press
ETSU football players enter transfer portal
The expected defections have begun for the East Tennessee State football team following a difficult season. At least three starters — linebacker Chandler Martin, kicker Tyler Keltner and offensive lineman Trevon Matthews — will be leaving the program. The three announced their decisions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal via Twitter.
Johnson City Press
Cavaliers hold off Eagles to stay unbeaten
WISE — Virginia-Wise used a 17-7 run over the final 6:30 of the game Tuesday to pull away to a 73-61 nonconference men's basketball win over Alice Lloyd at the Prior Convocation Center. The Cavs (5-0) are off to their best start in 20 years.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 22
Nov. 22, 1891: The Comet reported that, “Johnson City stands greatly in need of new Opera House accommodations. The present Opera House is not sufficient to meet the demands. It is true that we can get a few fair companies, but one time does them. They cannot show off to advantage. The stage is so limited that it makes everything unsatisfactory.”
Johnson City Press
Pine Oaks golf course sees revenue growth
Pine Oaks golf course is on the upswing. According to the city, the course saw a 4% increase in holes played this year — amounting to a 9% increase in revenue. Golf Manager Bryan Bentley shared those numbers with Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at a recent meeting. Rounds played and revenue have increased annually at Pine Oaks, which is operated through Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Johnson City Press
Hillman, eight-year MLB veteran, dies at 95
Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons in the major leagues with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95. The Dungannon, Virginia, native was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.
Johnson City Press
Pennington Gap on ice – town hosts ice skating through Jan. 15
PENNINGTON GAP – The holidays are on ice in Lee County. If you’re looking for something to do besides work through day two of Thanksgiving leftovers, Pennington Gap will have the grand opening of its holiday ice skating rink at Leeman Field Friday at 4 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City amends Turkey Trot route at last minute
A day before the annual Turkey Trot kicks off on Thanksgiving, the Johnson City Commission met Wednesday to amend the route, reverting back to the original route for the race. Commissioners met at 7:45 a.m. to discuss the change in a meeting that lasted about five minutes. Commissioners approved the route for this year's Turkey Trot, a 5K run through parts of downtown, on Nov. 3. A city spokesperson said the change was necessitated because of ongoing construction on parts of the new route, and because the city hadn't anticipated that the original route would be paved in time for the run.
Johnson City Press
Candace Rakes Memorial Jamboree continues strong tradition
WISE — Hope can spring from tragedy. Such is the story of Wednesday’s 11th annual Candace Rakes Memorial Scholarship Jamboree at the UVA Wise Prior Convocation Center.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals State Park offers calorie burner for day after Thanksgiving
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee State Parks are offering everyone a chance to burn off a few calories on the day after Thanksgiving with guided hikes on park trails. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is offering one of these free guided hikes, but preregistration is required. Park staff will lead this...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
Johnson City Press
Symphony of the Mountains to perform 'Down by the Fireside'
KINGSPORT - The Symphony of the Mountains plans to bring a fireside treat in two weeks. The Symphony of the Mountains announced Friday that it will hold a holiday concert, named “Down by the Fireside,” on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing
NORTON – For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the last six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On December 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
No injuries after Wallens Ridge cell fire
BIG STONE GAP – Wallens Ridge State Prison staff put out a fire in a cell Monday. According to state Department of Corrections spokesperson George Sissons, no one was injured in the Monday morning fire. Local fire fighters did not enter the prison, and the fire was extinguished shortly after it was discovered by prison staff. Sissons said the fire was “minor.”
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission will vote on assisting the University of Tennessee Extension Office in obtaining new property
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County University of Tennessee Extension Office submitted a request to the Hawkins County Commission to cover the rental cost for a building that would be used by 4-H and to support the community. The Hawkins County Commission Public Buildings Committee met on Nov. 3 to hear...
Johnson City Press
ETSU professor promoting mental health for new families
People with children deserve to feel their best when raising a child, yet at least 20% endure some form of mental health challenges during pregnancy or postpartum. East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Diana Morelen, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology, wants new families to know they are not alone.
