ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Providence, Johnson County win early Hardee's games

When it comes to basketball IQ, Providence Academy guard Addie Wilhoit is wise beyond her years. The eighth-grader scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Knights to a 46-40 win over Unicoi County in Wednesday’s opening game at the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers' Moon earns Elite 11 top honor

When Science Hill decided to take a trip to the Moon, the Hilltoppers’ season blasted off. Tyler Moon accelerated to a different level as the high school football season progressed, and when it was over the record-setting senior had earned his place Wednesday as the 2022 Johnson City Press/Times News Elite 11 player of the year.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Dyer wins in return to East on second day of Food City Classic

BLUFF CITY — In a return to the place where the arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge basketball team was on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second day...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone's Scott headlines All-Tough Guy team

High school football is not a sport for the timid, and winning games is more likely associated with both mental and physical toughness. Each year, the Johnson City Press and Times News pick a group of players who earned their stripes by way of toughness, hard work, and simply playing a difficult game in a determined and never-let-up way.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU football players enter transfer portal

The expected defections have begun for the East Tennessee State football team following a difficult season. At least three starters — linebacker Chandler Martin, kicker Tyler Keltner and offensive lineman Trevon Matthews — will be leaving the program. The three announced their decisions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal via Twitter.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Cavaliers hold off Eagles to stay unbeaten

WISE — Virginia-Wise used a 17-7 run over the final 6:30 of the game Tuesday to pull away to a 73-61 nonconference men's basketball win over Alice Lloyd at the Prior Convocation Center. The Cavs (5-0) are off to their best start in 20 years.
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 22

Nov. 22, 1891: The Comet reported that, “Johnson City stands greatly in need of new Opera House accommodations. The present Opera House is not sufficient to meet the demands. It is true that we can get a few fair companies, but one time does them. They cannot show off to advantage. The stage is so limited that it makes everything unsatisfactory.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pine Oaks golf course sees revenue growth

Pine Oaks golf course is on the upswing. According to the city, the course saw a 4% increase in holes played this year — amounting to a 9% increase in revenue. Golf Manager Bryan Bentley shared those numbers with Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at a recent meeting. Rounds played and revenue have increased annually at Pine Oaks, which is operated through Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hillman, eight-year MLB veteran, dies at 95

Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons in the major leagues with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95. The Dungannon, Virginia, native was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City amends Turkey Trot route at last minute

A day before the annual Turkey Trot kicks off on Thanksgiving, the Johnson City Commission met Wednesday to amend the route, reverting back to the original route for the race. Commissioners met at 7:45 a.m. to discuss the change in a meeting that lasted about five minutes. Commissioners approved the route for this year's Turkey Trot, a 5K run through parts of downtown, on Nov. 3. A city spokesperson said the change was necessitated because of ongoing construction on parts of the new route, and because the city hadn't anticipated that the original route would be paved in time for the run.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training

ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing

NORTON – For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the last six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On December 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
NORTON, VA
Johnson City Press

No injuries after Wallens Ridge cell fire

BIG STONE GAP – Wallens Ridge State Prison staff put out a fire in a cell Monday. According to state Department of Corrections spokesperson George Sissons, no one was injured in the Monday morning fire. Local fire fighters did not enter the prison, and the fire was extinguished shortly after it was discovered by prison staff. Sissons said the fire was “minor.”
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU professor promoting mental health for new families

People with children deserve to feel their best when raising a child, yet at least 20% endure some form of mental health challenges during pregnancy or postpartum. East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Diana Morelen, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology, wants new families to know they are not alone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy