Man sentenced for escaping jail, taking police on high speed chase, and shooting at officers

eastidahonews.com
Man pleads not guilty to alleged pawn shop burglary and drug charges
REXBURG – A man appeared in court Monday after allegedly robbing a Rexburg pawn shop. Jesse Morgan Sonnip, 37, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce on Monday after his case was moved to district court. Sonnip pleaded not guilty to felony burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance and...
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
Man accused of driving drunk through fence and running from crash with child faces felony charges
RIGBY – A man appeared in court after allegedly driving drunk, running into a fence, then running away with a child. Judd Fisher, 43, appeared in front of District Judge Stevan Thompson on Monday after his case was moved to district court. Fisher pleaded not guilty to felony leaving...
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
Man charged after allegedly hitting man, fleeing from police
TETON — A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court next month after allegedly hitting another man in the head causing lacerations and swelling on his face. The suspect then left the scene, causing law enforcement to search for him. Casey Luna Lopez is scheduled for an arraignment...
Man pleads not guilty after allegedly raping teenager
REXBURG – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony rape charge. Jacob Eldon Gould, 20, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce after his case was moved to district court. According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a relative of the victim reported the alleged rape on June 26....
Man who prompted warning from sheriff’s office to appear in court
TETON — A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court next month after allegedly hitting another man in the head and running from law enforcement. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a reported fight in Teton on Oct. 11 around 7:50 p.m.
Looking back: ‘Meatless and wheatless days’ observed, loose horse causes car crash and teen cited after hitting parked car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — Local cafes were planning to observe “meatless and wheatless days,” the Blackfoot Idaho Republican announced on Nov. 27, 1917.
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Rigby man injured in 2-vehicle crash near Swan Valley
SWAN VALLEY – A Rigby man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash near Swan Valley. A news release from the Idaho State Police shows the crash happened at 9:26 a.m. on Idaho Highway 31 five miles north of Swan Valley at milepost 5. A 38-year-old woman from...
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
Police dog bites suspect hiding under car
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly not stopping his vehicle for police, hitting a parked car and hiding under a vehicle. A K-9 eventually bit the man after he did not listen to police commands, officers said. According to an affidavit of probable...
Public asked for help after 6 Jackson restaurants are burglarized
JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help after six restaurants were burglarized early this month. Pinky G’s, Local Restaurant and Bar, Miazga’s, The Rose, White Buffalo Club and Streetfood at the Stagecoach were broken into and burglarized on Monday, Nov. 7.
Pocatello man charged following beating that left another man with fractured sternum, ribs
POCATELLO — A man accused of attacking another man with more than 70 punches and kicks is facing a felony charge. David Jonathan Gunderson, 41, has been charged with aggravated battery, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 11:45 a.m. on May 27 reporting a battery that...
Man charged after allegedly putting pregnant woman into chokehold, beating her while driving
REXBURG — A 24-year-old has been charged after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in the car while driving, then saying he did not care if she died. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Rexburg Police Department, on Nov. 9 at 10:10 p.m., an officer got a call in regards to an active domestic violence situation.
New custom hearse to preserve memory of local woman who passed away over the weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Funeral Director Brian Wood is ecstatic about the new hearse at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. A Rosewood Classic Coach modeled after a 1932 Prinzing, which is designed to have the appearance of a Rolls Royce, arrived at the business Sunday after more than a year of waiting.
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
