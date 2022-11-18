After battling to enter San Diego's notoriously anti-corporate neighborhood of Ocean Beach, Starbucks on Newport Avenue will serve its last coffees this December. On March 25th, 2001, the first "No Starbucks in OB" protest took place throughout San Diego's bohemian beach town of Ocean Beach. Hundreds gathered throughout the streets of OB to demonstrate to the Seattle-based conglomerate that the community was not looking for "Big Coffee". Starbucks responded to the protest by almost immediately signing a lease for a quaint space on the corner of Newport Avenue and Bacon Street.

