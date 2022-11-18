ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

After Battling To Get Into San Diego's Ocean Beach, Controversial Starbucks Location Set To Close By Year's End

After battling to enter San Diego's notoriously anti-corporate neighborhood of Ocean Beach, Starbucks on Newport Avenue will serve its last coffees this December. On March 25th, 2001, the first "No Starbucks in OB" protest took place throughout San Diego's bohemian beach town of Ocean Beach. Hundreds gathered throughout the streets of OB to demonstrate to the Seattle-based conglomerate that the community was not looking for "Big Coffee". Starbucks responded to the protest by almost immediately signing a lease for a quaint space on the corner of Newport Avenue and Bacon Street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
EL CAJON, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla

It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dmtc.com

Stable NotesNovember 19, 2022

The jockey colony at Del Mar is constantly evolving. New riders come in every year, while some leave for other circuits. But it’s not every year a Hall of Fame jockey joins the ranks. This fall the number of inductees in the jockeys’ room at Del Mar increased by one with the addition of John Velazquez, longtime riding star in New York.
DEL MAR, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees

Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
CARLSBAD, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

