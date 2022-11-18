Read full article on original website
Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay
SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
sandiegoville.com
After Battling To Get Into San Diego's Ocean Beach, Controversial Starbucks Location Set To Close By Year's End
After battling to enter San Diego's notoriously anti-corporate neighborhood of Ocean Beach, Starbucks on Newport Avenue will serve its last coffees this December. On March 25th, 2001, the first "No Starbucks in OB" protest took place throughout San Diego's bohemian beach town of Ocean Beach. Hundreds gathered throughout the streets of OB to demonstrate to the Seattle-based conglomerate that the community was not looking for "Big Coffee". Starbucks responded to the protest by almost immediately signing a lease for a quaint space on the corner of Newport Avenue and Bacon Street.
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
Wonderfront Festival back after 2 years
Wonderfront Festival is back after being cancelled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event debuted in 2019, along the Embarcadero.
sandiegomagazine.com
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla
It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 18-20 – Music & Makers
Feeling the holiday spirit yet? It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, after all. It’s also prime time for crafters this San Diego weekend, if you’re looking for unique decor or special gifts. Find music, theater and an event for doggies too. Here’s some shopping...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
kusi.com
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
Bodysurfer describes the moment when he was bumped by a shark
SAN DIEGO — Surfers and swimmers in San Diego are again on high alert because of sharks. The latest shark encounter happened Friday morning at Windansea. A bodysurfer was not bit and is 'ok,' but he did get a startling bump. The incident happened days after a woman was...
dmtc.com
Stable NotesNovember 19, 2022
The jockey colony at Del Mar is constantly evolving. New riders come in every year, while some leave for other circuits. But it’s not every year a Hall of Fame jockey joins the ranks. This fall the number of inductees in the jockeys’ room at Del Mar increased by one with the addition of John Velazquez, longtime riding star in New York.
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
thevistapress.com
Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees
Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
La Jolla's Yamada House gets historic designation from San Diego board
The Muirlands home is named after landscape architect Joseph Yamada and his wife, civic activist Elizabeth Yamada, who lived there from 1973 until their deaths in 2020.
Woman killed in collision in San Diego
An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego.
San Diego considering action if ambulance provider doesn't drastically improve
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is now considering what action it will take if Falck doesn't make major changes to improve its response times and ongoing staffing issues, and said action could be taken as soon as January. "We can't wait any longer we are already...
UPDATE: Brush fire in Dulzura 100% contained at 21 acres, Cal Fire says
Firefighters are responding to a 10-acre fire in Dulzura on Sunday, CalFire said. The fire has a slow/moderate rate of speed.
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
Argument between vendors leads to stabbing near Petco Park
An argument between a group of food vendors on Saturday led to one of them getting stabbed near Petco Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
