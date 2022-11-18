Read full article on original website
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad
Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
Bogdanovic, Pistons beat Jazz for back-to-back road wins
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Kevin Knox II had a season-high 21 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to boost the Detroit Pistons to their second straight road win, 125-116 over the Utah Jazz
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
Jazz don't plan to trade Lauri Markkanen or Jordan Clarkson, set high price on Jarred Vanderbilt, per report
The Utah Jazz traded pretty much everybody that wasn't nailed down last offseason. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic were all dealt in an apparent rebuilding effort, and as such, it was widely expected that the Jazz would continue to offload veterans during the season to set the stage for a lengthy tank. Instead, they have been the surprise success story of the season. They are 12-7 through 19 games and currently occupy the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. As such, it seems as though their plans are changing.
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Getting work in G League
The Bucks assigned Middleton (wrist) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. With Middleton already ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, the move likely represents another step in the rehab process as he continues to recover from offseason wrist surgery. According to Nehm, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton was able to do "a little bit" during Sunday's practice, but it's unclear if the three-time All-Star has been cleared for full-court, full-contact 5-on-5 work just yet. Middleton will presumably practice with the Herd on Monday, then rejoin the Bucks on Tuesday before the team updates his status ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Clips' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George have no return timetable, Ty Lue says
Clippers coach Ty Lue said there is no timetable for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to return to action. Both sat out Wednesday night with injuries.
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
Falcons' Jaleel Johnson: Scooped up by Atlanta
The Falcons claimed Johnson off waivers Monday. Johnson will land with Atlanta after being waived by the Texans on Monday. The 28-year-old nose tackle played played three games after signing Houston on Oct. 27, recording five tackles and one sack while playing 83 of his 91 snap on defense. Johnson could step up into an immediate reserve role with the Falcons after the team also placed starting defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (knee) on injured reserve Monday.
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Tops 100 yards for first time
Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game
Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
