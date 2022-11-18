ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
El Paso City Council to approve $18 million investment in ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
A cold Thanksgiving Day ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — We are looking at temperatures in the mid 60s for Wednesday and breezy conditions. An overnight cold front will bring us a cold Thanksgiving Day, breezy winds and winter weather. Now is the time to practice the 4 Ps: Check on "People" who need...
FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
Texas gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may be looking to travel to loved ones. Recent figures released from AAA show a price drop for Texas drivers at the pump. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas price across the country during one of the busiest...
