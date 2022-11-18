EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Putting a bird on the table is the most expensive part of a Thanksgiving meal but 300 El Paso families won't have to skip this year. The A-&-A All the Way Foundation provided 300 turkeys to the first families who showed up to get them at Hawkins Elementary School.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO