El Paso Public Library begins winter reading club challenge for WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library began its winter reading club challenge for WinterFest. The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through December 29. The public library program aims to keep reading skills strong when students...
Cielo Vista Mall preparing for Black Friday, busy holiday shopping season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cielo Vista Mall is gearing up for a busy holiday shopping season as Black Friday approaches. Cindy Foght, director of marketing and business development for the mall, shared tips for those who may venture out for deals on Friday. “I encourage people to...
Eastwood High School Trooperette to dance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in NYC
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the Eastwood Trooperettes will be representing El Paso as she dances in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Thursday. Maylee Godzisz, 18, is a senior at Eastwood High School. She got invited to the parade after being selected...
Senior center in west El Paso gives free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A senior center gave away free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving on Monday. Conviva Care Centers Cliff Drive in El Paso held the event from 9 a.m to noon at their west El Paso location at 1211B E Cliff Drive. Conviva Center gave...
The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
El Paso fire officials conduct demo on what happens when not properly deep-frying turkey
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department held a turkey frying demo on Wednesday to what happens when a turkey is not properly deep-fried. Cooks need to make sure it's thawed out completely. Never deep-fry a frozen turkey because that's what can cause an explosion. Make...
El Paso council members vote to oppose $18 million of proposed Texas Gas rate increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council voted against the statement of intent to increase tax rates by Texas Gas Service on Tuesday. All council members voted against it. The city had a deadline of whether to approve or deny the proposed rate increase by November...
El Paso's $272 million bond project to fund continuation of 'Eastside Master Plan'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As east El Paso continues to increase in size, growth patterns are affecting the demand for multiple new city services and amenities. The growth is the reason for the implementation of the Eastside Regional Masterplan. In February, the city of El Paso broke ground...
A&A All The Way Foundation gives 300 turkeys to El Paso families for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Putting a bird on the table is the most expensive part of a Thanksgiving meal but 300 El Paso families won't have to skip this year. The A-&-A All the Way Foundation provided 300 turkeys to the first families who showed up to get them at Hawkins Elementary School.
El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
Inflation is increasing the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, El Pasoans consider changes
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Due to supply chain issues and inflation, Thanksgiving meals are more expensive. A Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 his up 20% costing $64.05 compared to $53.31 last year, according to The American Farm Bureau Federation. This Farm Bureau list shows how much...
Bazaar Model Management Launches 11th Annual Texas International Fashion
El Paso, Texas — In honor of El Paso Fashion Week some of the hottest fashion trends were on full display. The latest collections for men, women, and children were shown off by trending runway models based here in the sun city, New Mexico, and Mexico. Some designers featured...
El Paso City Council to approve $18 million investment in ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
A cold Thanksgiving Day ahead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — We are looking at temperatures in the mid 60s for Wednesday and breezy conditions. An overnight cold front will bring us a cold Thanksgiving Day, breezy winds and winter weather. Now is the time to practice the 4 Ps: Check on "People" who need...
Management of Desert Hope says apartments are not cause of crime in Las Cruces area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 heard from the management of an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces that has been at the center of controversy. JL Gray, Desert Hope's management company answered KFOX14's request about the issues surrounding the apartment complex. Neighbors said the apartments attracted crime...
Woman in her 60s suffers serious injuries after bitten by dog in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after getting bit by a dog in south-central El Paso Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the 500 block of Alicia Drive around 2:26 p.m. Officials said the woman was taken...
FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
Fiery crash closes northbound lanes along Railroad Drive in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash in northeast El Paso Monday afternoon closed all lanes on Railroad Drive and Hondo Pass Drive and caused thousands to be without power. The northbound lanes along Railroad Drive were impacted. A viewer reported the vehicle involved caught fire. The crash happened...
Texas gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may be looking to travel to loved ones. Recent figures released from AAA show a price drop for Texas drivers at the pump. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas price across the country during one of the busiest...
