AEW star Chris Jericho files for new trademarks

Back on November 16, gimmick attorney Michael E. Dockins, on behalf of AEW star Chris Jericho has filed with the Unites States Patent and Trademark Office for the following:. “Seltzer Man,” “This Day in Christory,” and “Christory.”. “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats;...
A&E To Debut New WWE Biographies in 2023

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported some new biopics are in the works. A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. -The Iron Sheik. -Kane. -Randy Orton. -Paige. -Dusty Rhodes. -Ricky Steamboat. -Jesse Ventura. Source: PWInsider.
AEW News Bits 11/22/22: New Trademark Filed; Symphony: Series II

Back on November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops. Symphony: Series II. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical...
WWE Announces Post-Survivor Series Press Conference

WWE will be holding a press conference after Survivor Series goes off the air this Saturday night. It was announced today that a post-Survivor Series press conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok following Saturday’s PPV. It will feature Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of wrestlers breaking down the action from Survivor Series; WarGames.
Producers Revealed for Last Friday’s Smackdown (11/18/2022)

The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
AEW Dynamite Preview: Fallout from Full Gear, Jade Gargill and Bow Wow

*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve show will air live tonight on TBS, and emanate from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -ROH World Championship...
Backstage Drama Coming Out of Full Gear

There is a bit of backstage drama playing out on social media after AEW Full Gear. It all started with Austin Gunn replying to a tweet from JJ Williams of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who was covering the Full Gear post-show media scrum. Williams noted that when asked about his tribute...
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 11/22/22 (Scrypts revealed, Superstar returns)

Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Scrypts defeats Guru Raaj (Scrypts was revealed to be former 24/7 Champion Reggie) Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly retained over Chase U.
Post-Survivor Series Friday Night Smackdown to Air on FS1

The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1. The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays...
Updated Attendance Figures for WWE & AEW Television

WWE Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut – 3,141 sold. WWE SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, CT – 6,123 sold. AEW Rampage – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ –...
Great Muta Tagging with Sting and Darby Allin at Retirement Show

Darby Allin is heading to Japan in January to take part in The Great Muta’s retirement match. Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed that Muta will team with Sting & Allin in his retirement match on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Their opponents have yet to be announced. “Great Muta Final...
New Match Added to NXT

A new match has been added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT lineup as the company announced that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile would take on Kiana James. The show is being built around Wes Lee defending the North American Title against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Here is the updated card for the show:
Ratings for Last Week’s Smackdown (11/18/2022)

Viewership for Friday Night Smackdown last week on FOX drew an average of 2.232 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.263 million. In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown pulled in a 0.56 and was 7th in network television for the night. Friday’s Smackdown featured a World Cup Qualifying Match...
Marina Shafir Confirms AEW Contract; Discusses WWE Run

If there was any doubt as to Marina Shafir’s status with AEW, that can now be dismissed. During her appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast this week, Shafir was talking about her schedule and referenced “before I got signed with AEW” when answering a question:. “Before I...
Possible SPOILER for this Saturday’s Survivor Series

According PWInsider, Maryse is scheduled to be a TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday for Survivor Series WarGames. As of this writing, there is no word yet whether she will be appearing on camera at the event. We reported earlier today that Becky Lynch could the fifth member of...
Matt Hardy Teases Return to “Broken” Persona

Matt Hardy has reinvented himself various times throughout his long and successful pro wrestling career with several gimmicks, including his “Broken” character. The AEW star has teased bringing back the gimmick after dropping it in 2021 in favor of his Big Money Matt persona. Hardy recently took to Twitter to share an old clip of “Broken Matt.” Drone footage of the Hardy Compound, and he walked out of his house.

