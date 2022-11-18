Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
AEW star Chris Jericho files for new trademarks
Back on November 16, gimmick attorney Michael E. Dockins, on behalf of AEW star Chris Jericho has filed with the Unites States Patent and Trademark Office for the following:. “Seltzer Man,” “This Day in Christory,” and “Christory.”. “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats;...
wrestleview.com
A&E To Debut New WWE Biographies in 2023
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported some new biopics are in the works. A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. -The Iron Sheik. -Kane. -Randy Orton. -Paige. -Dusty Rhodes. -Ricky Steamboat. -Jesse Ventura. Source: PWInsider.
wrestleview.com
AEW News Bits 11/22/22: New Trademark Filed; Symphony: Series II
Back on November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops. Symphony: Series II. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical...
wrestleview.com
WWE Announces Post-Survivor Series Press Conference
WWE will be holding a press conference after Survivor Series goes off the air this Saturday night. It was announced today that a post-Survivor Series press conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok following Saturday’s PPV. It will feature Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of wrestlers breaking down the action from Survivor Series; WarGames.
wrestleview.com
Producers for the matches and segments for this past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw
Below are the list of the producers for the matches from Monday’s WWE Raw, which was the go-home show for this Saturday’s Survivor Series. -Men’s WarGames promo – produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. -The Brawling Brutes vs. The Judgment Day – produced by...
wrestleview.com
Producers Revealed for Last Friday’s Smackdown (11/18/2022)
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Preview: Fallout from Full Gear, Jade Gargill and Bow Wow
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve show will air live tonight on TBS, and emanate from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -ROH World Championship...
wrestleview.com
Backstage Drama Coming Out of Full Gear
There is a bit of backstage drama playing out on social media after AEW Full Gear. It all started with Austin Gunn replying to a tweet from JJ Williams of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who was covering the Full Gear post-show media scrum. Williams noted that when asked about his tribute...
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 11/22/22 (Scrypts revealed, Superstar returns)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Scrypts defeats Guru Raaj (Scrypts was revealed to be former 24/7 Champion Reggie) Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly retained over Chase U.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Superstar gets a new in-ring name
WWE Raw Results – 11/21/22 (Final show before Survivor Series, WarGame advantage)
wrestleview.com
Post-Survivor Series Friday Night Smackdown to Air on FS1
The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1. The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays...
wrestleview.com
Updated Attendance Figures for WWE & AEW Television
WWE Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut – 3,141 sold. WWE SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, CT – 6,123 sold. AEW Rampage – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ –...
wrestleview.com
Great Muta Tagging with Sting and Darby Allin at Retirement Show
Darby Allin is heading to Japan in January to take part in The Great Muta’s retirement match. Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed that Muta will team with Sting & Allin in his retirement match on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Their opponents have yet to be announced. “Great Muta Final...
wrestleview.com
New Match Added to NXT
A new match has been added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT lineup as the company announced that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile would take on Kiana James. The show is being built around Wes Lee defending the North American Title against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Here is the updated card for the show:
wrestleview.com
Ratings for Last Week’s Smackdown (11/18/2022)
Viewership for Friday Night Smackdown last week on FOX drew an average of 2.232 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.263 million. In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown pulled in a 0.56 and was 7th in network television for the night. Friday’s Smackdown featured a World Cup Qualifying Match...
wrestleview.com
Marina Shafir Confirms AEW Contract; Discusses WWE Run
If there was any doubt as to Marina Shafir’s status with AEW, that can now be dismissed. During her appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast this week, Shafir was talking about her schedule and referenced “before I got signed with AEW” when answering a question:. “Before I...
wrestleview.com
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Discusses Coming Out of Retirement
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is stepping back into the ring at a Big Time Wrestling show on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena, where he will be teaming with FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson & a mystery partner that Arn Anderson will manage.
wrestleview.com
Possible SPOILER for this Saturday’s Survivor Series
According PWInsider, Maryse is scheduled to be a TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday for Survivor Series WarGames. As of this writing, there is no word yet whether she will be appearing on camera at the event. We reported earlier today that Becky Lynch could the fifth member of...
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Results – 11/21/22 (Final show before Survivor Series, WarGame advantage)
Albany, New York (MVP Arena) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. The Raw video plays, and we go live into the MVP Arena to see a big pyrotechnics display. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring to a big ovation. Footage is...
wrestleview.com
Matt Hardy Teases Return to “Broken” Persona
Matt Hardy has reinvented himself various times throughout his long and successful pro wrestling career with several gimmicks, including his “Broken” character. The AEW star has teased bringing back the gimmick after dropping it in 2021 in favor of his Big Money Matt persona. Hardy recently took to Twitter to share an old clip of “Broken Matt.” Drone footage of the Hardy Compound, and he walked out of his house.
Comments / 0