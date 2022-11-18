ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MOX Networks to Deploy Telescent’s Fiber Automation Platform

Telescent, a leading manufacturer of automated fiber cross-connects for data centers, announces that MOX Networks, a leading fiber-optic network specialist, has signed an agreement for Telescent’s Gen 4 Network Topology Manager (G4 NTM), an automated interconnect system. The new system is set to be deployed along MOX’s cutting-edge fiber...
HILLSBORO, OR
Nokia Opens New Regional Maintenance Hub in Saudi Arabia

Nokia announced the opening of a new regional maintenance hub in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will support its customers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The new center will provide repair and support services for Nokia’s 5G and legacy telecoms network equipment as well...
KT's Epsilon Launches Three PoP Across South Korea

Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon), a KT Corp. subsidiary and leading global interconnectivity provider, has launched three points of presence (PoPs) to provide customers with direct access to South Korea. Strategically located in the heart of Seoul, Epsilon’s on-demand network now extends into one of the most digitally advanced countries in the...
Expanding on 5G Business Models to Open New Metaverse Opportunities Featured

CSPs can go beyond providing the high-speed networks on which the metaverse runs. Many are developing new 5G led business processes today that can be further developed and fine-tuned to support the business opportunities that the metaverse will open up to CSPs. Key to this will be partners. One CSP who is has an active and successful metaverse platform, called Ifland, is SK Telecom. They have received more than 1,500 requests for partnerships related to Ifland and they’re also going to open their platform to partners. This sounds similar to B2B2X business models and opening up networks and systems to partners to enable them to sell their services over 5G networks.
TIM Selects Ericsson's Dual-mode 5G Core to Introduce 5G SA Network

Ericsson has been chosen by TIM to provide its 5G Core. Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core will allow TIM to modernize its current "Evolved Packet Core" and introduce the new 5G Standalone in a single cloud-native solution. The transition to 5G Standalone is a crucial step in the continued expansion of...
EE, NOS & Proximus Join the Eco Rating Labelling Scheme

EE, NOS, and Proximus have joined the Eco Rating labelling scheme that was initially launched by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica (operating under the O2, Movistar and Vivo brands), Telia Company and Vodafone in May 2021. Proximus launched the scheme early 2022 and EE and NOS will be rolling out...
[White paper] Extended Reality and 3GPP Evolution

Just like the real world, the digital worlds of Extended Reality (XR) are often mobile - and will require wireless connectivity. 5G Americas' latest white paper, "Extended Reality and 3GPP Evolution" details how 5G’s high speeds and low latency can help realize a truly immersive Extended Reality experience:. XR...
The Associated Press

Global stocks down after Wall St weekly loss on rate fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Hong Kong’s benchmark fell more than than 2%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated, while Tokyo was little-changed. Oil prices declined. U.S. stock indexes ended with a weekly loss after a Fed official, James Bullard, rattled investors by suggesting the central bank’s base lending rate might have to be raised to as much as almost double its already elevated level. “Bullard dimmed the light on rallies,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
U.S Air Force Partners With SandboxAQ for Post-quantum Cryptographic

SandboxAQ, an enterprise SaaS company delivering the compound effects of AI and Quantum (AQ) technology to governments and the Global 1000, was recently awarded a Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Department of the Air Force to conduct post-quantum cryptographic inventory analysis and performance benchmarking. This...

