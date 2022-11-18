CSPs can go beyond providing the high-speed networks on which the metaverse runs. Many are developing new 5G led business processes today that can be further developed and fine-tuned to support the business opportunities that the metaverse will open up to CSPs. Key to this will be partners. One CSP who is has an active and successful metaverse platform, called Ifland, is SK Telecom. They have received more than 1,500 requests for partnerships related to Ifland and they’re also going to open their platform to partners. This sounds similar to B2B2X business models and opening up networks and systems to partners to enable them to sell their services over 5G networks.

