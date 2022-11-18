Read full article on original website
MOX Networks to Deploy Telescent’s Fiber Automation Platform
Telescent, a leading manufacturer of automated fiber cross-connects for data centers, announces that MOX Networks, a leading fiber-optic network specialist, has signed an agreement for Telescent’s Gen 4 Network Topology Manager (G4 NTM), an automated interconnect system. The new system is set to be deployed along MOX’s cutting-edge fiber...
Nokia Opens New Regional Maintenance Hub in Saudi Arabia
Nokia announced the opening of a new regional maintenance hub in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will support its customers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The new center will provide repair and support services for Nokia’s 5G and legacy telecoms network equipment as well...
KT's Epsilon Launches Three PoP Across South Korea
Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon), a KT Corp. subsidiary and leading global interconnectivity provider, has launched three points of presence (PoPs) to provide customers with direct access to South Korea. Strategically located in the heart of Seoul, Epsilon’s on-demand network now extends into one of the most digitally advanced countries in the...
Expanding on 5G Business Models to Open New Metaverse Opportunities Featured
CSPs can go beyond providing the high-speed networks on which the metaverse runs. Many are developing new 5G led business processes today that can be further developed and fine-tuned to support the business opportunities that the metaverse will open up to CSPs. Key to this will be partners. One CSP who is has an active and successful metaverse platform, called Ifland, is SK Telecom. They have received more than 1,500 requests for partnerships related to Ifland and they’re also going to open their platform to partners. This sounds similar to B2B2X business models and opening up networks and systems to partners to enable them to sell their services over 5G networks.
TIM Selects Ericsson's Dual-mode 5G Core to Introduce 5G SA Network
Ericsson has been chosen by TIM to provide its 5G Core. Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core will allow TIM to modernize its current "Evolved Packet Core" and introduce the new 5G Standalone in a single cloud-native solution. The transition to 5G Standalone is a crucial step in the continued expansion of...
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
EE, NOS & Proximus Join the Eco Rating Labelling Scheme
EE, NOS, and Proximus have joined the Eco Rating labelling scheme that was initially launched by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica (operating under the O2, Movistar and Vivo brands), Telia Company and Vodafone in May 2021. Proximus launched the scheme early 2022 and EE and NOS will be rolling out...
$65 Billion in Infrastructure Funding - How States and Community Broadband Can Use It to Close the Digital Divide Featured
The states have the money, but to future-proof this historic investment and close the digital divide, they need to empower the right people to bring in the right technology that can carry the right communities across it for generations to come. With $65 billion in critical infrastructure spending, we may...
Christie’s cancels T rex skeleton auction after doubts raised
Christie’s has called off the auction of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton days before it was due to go under the hammer in Hong Kong after a US fossil company raised doubts about parts of the skeleton named “Shen”. Christie’s said in a statement that Shen – a...
[White paper] Extended Reality and 3GPP Evolution
Just like the real world, the digital worlds of Extended Reality (XR) are often mobile - and will require wireless connectivity. 5G Americas' latest white paper, "Extended Reality and 3GPP Evolution" details how 5G’s high speeds and low latency can help realize a truly immersive Extended Reality experience:. XR...
Global stocks down after Wall St weekly loss on rate fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Hong Kong’s benchmark fell more than than 2%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated, while Tokyo was little-changed. Oil prices declined. U.S. stock indexes ended with a weekly loss after a Fed official, James Bullard, rattled investors by suggesting the central bank’s base lending rate might have to be raised to as much as almost double its already elevated level. “Bullard dimmed the light on rallies,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
U.S Air Force Partners With SandboxAQ for Post-quantum Cryptographic
SandboxAQ, an enterprise SaaS company delivering the compound effects of AI and Quantum (AQ) technology to governments and the Global 1000, was recently awarded a Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Department of the Air Force to conduct post-quantum cryptographic inventory analysis and performance benchmarking. This...
