Avenga, a global engineering and consulting platform, has acquired Argentina-based IncluIT. The Cordoba-headquartered IT company counts some of the world's most famous brands among its more than 60 active clients, as well as 800 professionals working from 17 countries, mainly in Latin America. This will allow Avenga to operate in the same time zone as its American customers and enhance the platform's already strong presence in the U.S. market. IncluIT's founders and experienced leaders, Alberto Harriague and Rafael Ibanez, will stay on board to drive Avenga's future organic growth in the U.S. and Latin America and pursue further acquisitions in the LATAM region.

2 DAYS AGO