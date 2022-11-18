Read full article on original website
Ciena to Acquire Tibit Communications & Benu Networks
Ciena announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Tibit Communications, a privately-held company headquartered in Petaluma, California, and that it has acquired Benu Networks, a privately-held company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. Tibit and Benu are focused on simplifying broadband access networks through next-generation PON technologies and advanced...
DOCOMO, SK Telecom to Collaborate on Metaverse, Digital Media & 5G/6G
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has agreed with leading Korean telecommunications operator SK Telecom (SKT) to collaborate on the competitive enhancement of their respective smart-life businesses and communications-infrastructure technologies worldwide. In the smart-life field, DOCOMO and SKT will discuss joint production of original content for their respective video distribution platforms...
Huawei, Orange Egypt Release New Energy-efficient Networks at COP27
Huawei and Orange Egypt have released a new plan for a green network during the COP27 Global Climate Conference. This plan targets improving network energy efficiency through the increase of green power usage to replace traditional fossil fuel power. New ICT technologies are being used to support energy conservation and...
Elisa Selects Ericsson 5G Core to Power 5G SA Network in Estonia
The Finland based communications service provider Elisa is one of the most successful companies in upgrading its customers from 4G to 5G, according to Ericsson’s ConsumerLab report that investigates the different stages of 5G maturity among global operators. With Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core , Ericsson and Elisa established an...
VodafoneZiggo Selects Cognizant to Consolidate IT Operations & Virtualized Mobile Network Infra
Cognizant announced that it has been selected by VodafoneZiggo, a leading provider of fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses, as its managed services partner to consolidate and support VodafoneZiggo's operations of IT and virtualized mobile network infrastructure. This will enable VodafoneZiggo to improve the...
Mavenir Unveils CPaaS Integrated Offering for CSPs
Mavenir announced the launch of its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) offering. Mavenir’s CPaaS combines Application Programming Interface (API) enablers and turnkey applications to deliver a complete customer engagement and business messaging monetization solution for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). CPaaS enables...
Mobile Identity: Leveraging the Mobile Network to Deliver Hyper-Targeting Strategies
In this webinar we will be uncovering some of the strategies MNOs can adopt to deliver highly personalized and targeted offerings to their customers using mobile identities. Driven by technologies that enable MNOs to extract valuable insights on customer behaviour and preferences, these strategies can go a long way in not only augmenting operator revenues but also giving them an edge in the digital marketing space. Expanding marketing automation to existing content and merchant partner ecosystems, MNOs can leverage mobile identities to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities for various players while delivering a greater CX for mobile users.
Technology 2023, All About Evolution Not Revolution! Featured
6G will be the talk of the town, AI will extend its applications, the mass roll out of mission-critical communications will help first responders work better and save more lives and cybersecurity will remain one of the hottest technology trends in 2023 and beyond, and we better take it seriously.
Indonesia's Balitower Taps Nokia’s Innovative Mobile Transport Solutions
Nokia announced that Balitower, a leading provider of telecommunication tower and network infrastructure in Indonesia, will use Nokia’s innovative mobile transport solutions and services to modernize its IP network as part of a three year nationwide project. The initiative will allow Balitower to increase network capacity and reliability to...
MTN Rwanda Partners with Bank of Kigali to Launch Device Financing Program
MTN Rwanda, in collaboration with Bank of Kigali, announced the launch of ‘Macye Macye’, which is a Device Financing program that will be funded by the Bank of Kigali and will allow MTN Rwanda customers to purchase smartphones and tablets on credit from any MTN Service center, franchisee shop, or other retail distribution point.
Avenga Acquires Argentina-based IT Firm IncluIT
Avenga, a global engineering and consulting platform, has acquired Argentina-based IncluIT. The Cordoba-headquartered IT company counts some of the world's most famous brands among its more than 60 active clients, as well as 800 professionals working from 17 countries, mainly in Latin America. This will allow Avenga to operate in the same time zone as its American customers and enhance the platform's already strong presence in the U.S. market. IncluIT's founders and experienced leaders, Alberto Harriague and Rafael Ibanez, will stay on board to drive Avenga's future organic growth in the U.S. and Latin America and pursue further acquisitions in the LATAM region.
Dutch Operators KPN, T-Mobile & Vodafone Intro Mobile Connect Security Services
KPN, T-Mobile and Vodafone will intensify their fight against online fraud with the introduction of Mobile Connect for digital service providers. Mobile Connect consists of a number of number verification services and extra protection against account takeover. It ensures that customers of digital service providers, such as banks and webshops, can log in easily and securely and make transactions. Users with their mobile phone are also better protected against identity fraud.
BBT.live Taps Rohde & Schwarz DPI Engine to Power Service Provider SDx Services
Ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, announced that its cutting-edge deep packet inspection (DPI) engine, R&S®PACE 2, has been selected by BBT.live, an Israel-based provider of enterprise-grade software-defined connectivity solutions. The collaboration between both companies will enable real-time, advanced traffic insights for BBT.live's suite of cloud-based solutions powering service...
NTT Launches 360 Observability to Enable Deep Visibility over Cloud-native Applications
NTT, a leading infrastructure and services company, announced the launch of 360 Observability. The managed service allows organizations to achieve deep visibility over their cloud-native applications, and hybrid IT and multicloud infrastructure correlated to business context across the entire IT stack. It combines end-to-end maturity assessments of architectures and strategies...
Vodafone NZ Intros eSIM Capability
One New Zealand, the new brand announced by Vodafone due to launch in early 2023, continues their ambition to unlock the magic of technology in Aotearoa, releasing the first stage of their eSIM product offering. eSIM is a SIM that is embedded into your mobile device, instead of being a...
Synchronoss Adopts Verizon’s Private Cloud Infrastructure
Synchronoss Technologies, a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, announced that it is expanding its adoption of Verizon’s private cloud infrastructure to efficiently manage all digital content on the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform. Utilizing Verizon’s next-generation technology, Verizon Cloud subscribers can store photos,...
CableLabs Joins prpl Foundation to Collaborate on Implementation of Mobile Wi-Fi Technology
The prpl Foundation, an open-source community dedicated to carrier-grade software for broadband consumer premise equipment has announced that CableLabs has joined the foundation to collaborate on the implementation of Mobile Wi-Fi technology to provide seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for mobile devices. The collaboration brings CableLabs’ Mobile Wi-Fi technology one step closer...
Ericsson to Establish New 6G Research Unit the UK
Ericsson is to establish a new research unit in the UK as part of a multi-million-pound investment to boost the country’s future wireless connectivity capabilities. Tens of millions of pounds (GBP) will be invested by Ericsson over the next 10 years in a UK-based program that will focus on 6G research and breakthrough innovations. Research areas will include network resilience and security, artificial intelligence, cognitive networks and energy efficiency – all considered to be key building blocks of the world’s future digital infrastructure for society, industries and consumers.
Dell Strengthens Cyber Resiliency with Multicloud Data Protection & Security Innovations
Dell Technologies is expanding its industry leadership in data protection to help customers protect their data on premises, in public clouds and at the edge. The Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Applianceleads a series of advancements for multicloud data protection that are simple to use and easy to consume. Dell’s innovation in AI-powered resilience and operational security accelerates the adoption of Zero Trust architectures, helping protect organisations from the increasing threat of cyberattacks.
Aqara, LG Uplus Partner to Upgrade Co-branded Smart Home Security Solution
Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, has teamed up with LG Uplus (LG U+), one of the top telecom operators in South Korea, and upgraded the co-branded smart home security solution for local users. This solution, named My Home Guard, includes both hardware devices and home security services...
