NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 9-20, White Balls: 22-24
(Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
13-14-22-23-30, Lucky Ball: 3
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 6, Day: 24, Year: 91
(Month: six; Day: twenty-four; Year: ninety-one)
Pick 3
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
Pick 5
04-05-17-26-38
(four, five, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
Comments / 0