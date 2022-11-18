ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC proposes $23.82 minimum wage for food delivery workers

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12u1xo_0jFAugtl00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is proposing a $23.82 per hour minimum wage for food delivery workers for app-based companies such as Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash.

The proposed minimum wage, which would need to be finalized after a public hearing, would be $17.87 when it first takes effect and increase to $23.82 when it’s fully phased-in by April 2025.

There are more than 60,000 app-based food delivery workers in New York City who are not entitled to a minimum wage or benefits because they are classified as independent contractors instead of employees.

They are paid $7.09 per hour on average, excluding tips, according to the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

The hourly wage would be paid to delivery workers based on their time spent delivering as well as on-call time, meaning the time spent connected to the app waiting for a delivery offer, according to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

“Delivery workers have delivered for New York time and again, including during the COVID-19 pandemic — now it’s time for New York to deliver for them,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “This new proposed minimum pay rate would help ensure a fairer pay for delivery workers for third-party apps, providing more stability for 60,000 workers across our city.”

The public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Dec. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m.

PIX11 News reached out to Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and the New York State Restaurant Association about the proposal. Representatives with DoorDash and Uber shared concerns about New York City’s minimum wage proposal.

A DoorDash spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Dashing allows so many across New York City to earn when, where, and how often they choose. Unfortunately, the proposed rule does not appropriately account for this flexibility or that Dashers are able to choose which deliveries they accept or reject. Failing to address this could significantly increase the costs of delivery, reducing orders for local businesses and harming the very delivery workers it intends to support. We will continue to work with policymakers on a reasonable approach that better reflects the way Dashers use the platform for flexible earning opportunities and keeps these services within reach for businesses and consumers.”

Uber spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said in a statement:

“The day after repealing a rule that was universally hated by TLC drivers, the city is proposing a nearly identical one for delivery workers that would force apps to block couriers from working when and where they want.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Astor Place Hairstylists celebrates being saved from closing

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Astor Place Hairstylists has been a part of the New York landscape since 1947. It has catered to celebrities, to politicians and to working class New Yorkers who have kept the hair salon thriving. That is, until the pandemic. The economy tumbled and so did business.  The iconic salon was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

When will legal recreational marijuana sales start in New York?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Now that New York has issued the state’s first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses, the next step is the start of legal sales. Some legal marijuana sales should begin before the end of 2022, according to New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander. New York legalized the recreational […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC residents hold hearing on possible Con Edison increases

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — As the cold weather arrives, people take a closer look at their utility bills. Con Edison has already notified customers that higher supply prices will mean increased bills this winter. The utility also applied for a rate increase from the state of New York this year. The delivery rate increase proposals are 9.6% for electric […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Thanksgiving travel season has returned, beating pre-pandemic numbers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Thanksgiving travel rush returned this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. However, changing habits around work and play might spread out the crowds and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD: No known threats to Macy’s parade, but tight security

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is planning tight security around the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the wake of mass shootings elsewhere in the U.S., police said Wednesday, while stressing that there’s no known, credible threat to the famed event itself. The holiday tradition, which draws throngs of participants and spectators, this year comes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigestonline.com

Newark Airport is No Longer Considered an NYC Airport, How it Will Affect You

When booking a flight to New York City, many travelers fly out of one of the Big Apple’s three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia International, and Newark International airports. But on October 3, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) removed Newark Airport’s NYC city code, meaning it is no longer considered one of New York’s local airports. This change will have an impact on travel for EWR flyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
PIX11

NYC drivers should avoid main arteries during Thanksgiving travel

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The day before Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest travel days in decades, with about 55 million people expected to hit the road, according to AAA. The agency is predicting this year’s holiday travel will be the third-busiest in history, and will come close to pre-pandemic levels. While most people […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors

COMMACK, NY (PIX11) — Nursing home residents were treated to a special Thanksgiving celebration on Wednesday. The staff at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center organized the second annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Commack for seniors. While it’s a bit different from the pomp and circumstance of New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the […]
COMMACK, NY
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy