Sad. Why would you go out on the lake with over 50mph winds in a narrow boat to begin with?
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
cleveland19.com
Public invited to funeral for fallen Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident have been released. Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck by an alleged drunk driver while at the scene of a crash on I-90 eastbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The suspect, Leander Bissell, was arrested several hours later at a home in Cleveland.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cleveland19.com
Troopers work to keep Ohio roads safe this Thanksgiving holiday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they will be “highly visible and cracking down on those driving impaired and those failing to wear a safety belt” this holiday weekend. The enforcement begins at midnight on Nov. 23 and goes through 11:59 p.m. on Nov....
cleveland19.com
Trapped residents rescued from burning home on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a house fire on the city of Cleveland’s East side early Wednesday morning. Lt. Mike Norman, with the Cleveland Division of Fire, said crews were initially dispatched to a home on East 118th Street near Oakview Avenue at around 7:20 a.m.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Elderly man killed in electrical house fire on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire confirmed the flames that engulfed a home on the city’s East Side on Nov. 22 took the life of the elderly man who lived there. The house on East 143rd Street, south of Aspinwall, caught fire in the evening hours. Cleveland Fire reported...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and fellow personnel from the Cleveland Division of Fire gathered on Wednesday morning to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Those who attended the remembrance ceremony at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue, which included Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke, shared stories about Tetrick’s life and public service.
WKYC
Hope: How positive thinking saved an Avon Lake woman's life, and her baby
AVON, Ohio — It's a chilly, rainy, Thursday morning at Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, and 35-year-old Mallory Wehage is walking in with her 19-month-old son Scotty. It's a full-circle moment, and here's why. "I was pregnant in the fall of 2020, in the second trimester, experiencing really excruciating headaches...
cleveland19.com
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a Nov. 19 hit-and-run incident have been released. According to the Cleveland firefighters’ union, the funeral for Johnny Tetrick will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage...
cleveland19.com
Euclid family homeless after fire
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters battled a blaze at a Euclid home early Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. Firefighters said when they arrived at the home in the 20000 block of Ball Ave. flames were showing from several windows on the first floor.
cleveland19.com
Woman finds 2 toddlers unsupervised outside Rocky River daycare
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called police last week after finding two toddlers wandering outside a day care. According to the Rocky River police report, the woman spotted the children just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 near The Nest in the 19000 block of Hilliard Blvd. The...
cleveland19.com
Lakewood mom speaks out after toddler found wandering outside Rocky River daycare
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood mom spoke to 19 News Tuesday after her toddler was found outside her Rocky River daycare last week. “There are a lot of feelings I went through, anger, sadness, devastation. I was speechless, I mean i could not describe what I was feeling,” said mom Annette Pena.
Are there any abandoned places in Akron?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Akron to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
cleveland19.com
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hyundai Pigskin Poll is open. Vote now and catch the results Sunday at 11 a.m. on Tailgate 19.
Toddlers found alone outside Rocky River daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
19 Solutions Team: New plan to cut down on pedestrian accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The numbers from Cleveland Police are troubling. So far this year, 133 people have been hit by a car in our city. Eight of those people died, and thirty were seriously hurt. Pause to think for a moment: Someone simply out for a walk or a bike...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force...
WIFR
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been...
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
