Neah Bay, WA

My Clallam County

Jamestown Tribe urges state to reverse ban on net pen fish farming

PORT ANGELES – Friday’s announcement that Washington state’s Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz was permanently banning all commercial net pen fish farming, forever, in waters managed by the state, did not go over well with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe. The Tribe put out a statement...
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

Update: Searchers find missing Port Angeles woman deceased

PORT ANGELES -A 73-year-old Port Angeles woman who was reported missing Friday, has been found deceased. At about 6:30 pm Friday, search and rescue teams from Clallam and Jefferson Counties, assisted by a Washington State Patrol aviation team, located 73-year-old Margaret “Maggie” O’Brien. Her body was found about 100 yards into a wooded area in the area of upper Mount Pleasant Road. Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death is suspected to be of natural causes.
PORT ANGELES, WA

