PORT ANGELES -A 73-year-old Port Angeles woman who was reported missing Friday, has been found deceased. At about 6:30 pm Friday, search and rescue teams from Clallam and Jefferson Counties, assisted by a Washington State Patrol aviation team, located 73-year-old Margaret “Maggie” O’Brien. Her body was found about 100 yards into a wooded area in the area of upper Mount Pleasant Road. Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death is suspected to be of natural causes.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO