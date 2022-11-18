Read full article on original website
Related
My Clallam County
Jamestown Tribe urges state to reverse ban on net pen fish farming
PORT ANGELES – Friday’s announcement that Washington state’s Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz was permanently banning all commercial net pen fish farming, forever, in waters managed by the state, did not go over well with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe. The Tribe put out a statement...
My Clallam County
Update: Searchers find missing Port Angeles woman deceased
PORT ANGELES -A 73-year-old Port Angeles woman who was reported missing Friday, has been found deceased. At about 6:30 pm Friday, search and rescue teams from Clallam and Jefferson Counties, assisted by a Washington State Patrol aviation team, located 73-year-old Margaret “Maggie” O’Brien. Her body was found about 100 yards into a wooded area in the area of upper Mount Pleasant Road. Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death is suspected to be of natural causes.
Yakima Herald Republic
Family of woman who died in Forks jail after guard abuse receives $1 million settlement
Editor’s note: This story focuses on suicide, self-harm and other topics related to psychiatric distress. If you or a loved one is in crisis, resources are available at: st.news/resources. The story also includes descriptions of sexual assault. The family of a 23-year-old woman who took her life in a...
Comments / 0