Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
hometownstations.com
Work on the Saint Marys Theater marquee begins
ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The renovations continue at the St. Marys Theater, and today it was time to start working on bringing one of its most iconic features back to its glowing glory. The marquee and the blade with the name Saint Marys came down, to be reconstructed by...
hometownstations.com
Kiwanis Club of Lima presents checks to local organizations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local agencies that work to benefit children in the area were gathered to be presented with checks to help them continue their mission. Twice a year, the Kiwanis Club of Lima distributes funds from their annual fundraisers to divide among local organizations. Today, twelve were honored for contributing to the well-being of children around Lima. After receiving the checks, a representative from each agency spoke to the club about their work and how the donation will be used. The Kiwanis Club says that it's important for them to support those who help children in our community.
hometownstations.com
Sparty Friends at Lima City Schools gather together for Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving is almost here, but some students at Lima City Schools kicked off the holiday a little early. Students involved in the "Sparty Friends" mentoring program gathered inside Unity Elementary School early this afternoon to enjoy a thanksgiving meal together. This year, thirty-two big siblings, colloquially known as "Bigs," from West Middle School, and thirty-two little siblings, colloquially known as "Littles," from Freedom, Heritage, Independence, and Unity Elementary schools gathered together for a thanksgiving feast to help continue build relationships and celebrate the holiday.
hometownstations.com
Children enjoy Thanksgiving themed story time at the Lima Public Library
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Public Library is showing kids that you can also celebrate the holidays with a good book!. Parents brought their young kids to the Lima Public Library to enjoy Thanksgiving-themed activities. The kids listened to a few story books, made music with wooden sticks, sang a few rhymes, and made crafts to get into the holiday spirit. The library says that events like this are beneficial to children.
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Lima students taking part in several fun activities for Beat Michigan Week
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There is more excitement on the Ohio State Lima campus this week, and it's not just because they get some days off for the holiday. It is "Beat Michigan" week, and the Lima Buckeyes had a few extra activities that they could take part in to get them pumped up before the game. Students could make a button or magnet to show their Ohio State spirit or maybe even a bracelet or necklace. Some even tried their hand at paper football, as a warm-up before the Buckeye face that team up north.
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
hometownstations.com
Liberty Arts Magnet School Builders Club and Kiwanis Club makes a donation to Our Daily Bread
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students involved in the Liberty Arts Magnet School Builders Club were selected by the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation to make a generous donation. Earlier this afternoon, Liberty students presented a check of $250 to Director Randy Kimpel from Our Daily Bread which will be used in the general fund for food expenses and bills. The Builders Club at Liberty was designated as a distinguished club, and club members frequently volunteer at Our Daily Bread. As a result of their hard work and service to Our Daily Bread, the Kiwanis Foundation chose the Builders Club to make this generous donation as a way to positively impact the community.
hometownstations.com
Bright Nights drive-thru holiday display set to open this weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds
Allen County Fairgrounds will be burning brighter this season, thanks to some nice donations for decorations. This is the third year for the fairgrounds and Mercy Health to team up for the Bright Nights display. They have added about 40 new displays for people to check out, and half of them are thanks to small businesses and families in the area who put up $26,000 to include them on the drive-thru lights exhibit. With all the new displays, there is a revised route to make everything fit, and it will take about 25 minutes to see them all. The fairgrounds is happy to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.
hometownstations.com
Findlay Post announces Trooper of the Year and Radio Dispatcher of the Year
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post....
hometownstations.com
Santa Claus is coming to Delphos for the Kiwanis Hometown Christmas
Press Release from the Delphos Kiwanis Club: The Kiwanis Club of Delphos is holding their 10th Annual Kiwanis Hometown Christmas on Friday, December 2nd in downtown Delphos. The Lighted Santa Parade kicks off at 6:30pm down Main Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Santa house across from the Fire Department for the lighting of the Christmas tree. Kids can then tell Santa all their wishes for Christmas and receive a free gift. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available during the event. After the parade, kids can take free rides on the Christmas Train, miniature fire truck and pony rides and families can enjoy a ride on a real fire truck. Free face painting will also be happening. Mrs. Claus will be reading Christmas stories to the children after the parade. Costumed characters will be strolling around to take pictures with the kids: Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Cinderella, The Grinch, Pudgy Elf, Marshall from Paw Patrol and Brutus Buckeye.
hometownstations.com
All Starr Pet Rescue teaming up with West Ohio Food Bank for free pet food distribution
Press Release from All Starr Pet Rescue: All Starr Pet Rescue in conjunction with the West Ohio Food Bank will be having a free pet food distribution this Saturday November 26th from 2-4pm. Distribution will be at the green and tan pole barn located at 207 S. Greenlawn Ave. Elida Ohio. We will limit the number of bags per vehicle as to serve as any families as possible. When coming into Elida we ask that you enter the facility from the south by taking Dutch Hollow Rd. which becomes Greenlawn Ave. This prevents traffic backups for the village.
hometownstations.com
Elida FFA sponsors Blood Donor Day with the American Red Cross
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Elida FFA students sponsored a blood donor day with the American Red Cross today. The blood drive welcomed walk-ins and appointments. Students along with the public were invited. The Elida FFA says sparking leadership and making a positive difference in students is just part of their mission. They hope this leads others to become regular donors. The students we spoke to say the process is easy and it feels good to give something that could give someone another holiday season with their family.
hometownstations.com
ONU Law ’22 graduates’ bar passage rate among strongest in the state
Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University Law graduates who sat for the Ohio bar exam in the summer of 2022 collectively earned one of the highest passage rates compared to those from other colleges, at 81 percent. According to Kelly Stevens, ONU bar success coordinator, this cohort placed third, just behind Case Western Reserve University and The Ohio State University.
hometownstations.com
Bluffton University students learn about the art of debate
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Bluffton University students are learning about the art of debate, and today they put what they know into practice. Members of the argumentation and advocacy class presented a debate to their fellow students on the topic of "Gun violence in America and the assault weapons ban". The students were divided into two groups and assigned to argue for and against the issue of a federal assault weapons ban. With social media, there is no shortage of opinions about topical issues, but the class challenges them to debate the facts, without personal feelings on the issue.
hometownstations.com
Law enforcement to be out in full force for the Thanksgiving weekend
Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH- (November 23, 2022) As Americans take to the roadways this holiday season, thousands of traffic injuries and fatalities are predicted. Over the long Thanksgiving weekend, law enforcement will be out in full force all over the state to enforce Ohio’s impaired driving laws, as well as to make sure everyone drives safe and buckles up. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol have scheduled overtime enforcement from November 23 through 27.
hometownstations.com
Keeping kids active and social over holiday break is the goal of Lima YMCA's "No School Days"
With Thanksgiving break beginning, many students need something to do while they're out of school. The Lima Family YMCA hosts No School Days to give kids a fun day while school's out. The program lets them play sports like soccer, volleyball, and basketball. They could also play board games, watch a movie, and went swimming. The kids were happy to have somewhere to go instead of staying at home or going outside in this weather.
hometownstations.com
Teachers at Liberty Arts Magnet hope to build reading and writing skills through their literacy night event
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Building and developing reading and writing skills at an early age is critical for students. Teachers and staff at Liberty Arts Magnet School are taking this task head-on by hosting a literacy night for Liberty students this evening. Teachers have created games and activities such as creating a variety of words through anagram tiles and story sequencing where students have a set of pictures and can create a story from beginning to end. Through all the games and activities, teachers strive to not only help their students build on their literacy skills but to send home the message of the importance of reading and writing.
hometownstations.com
Ollie's Bargain Outlet and the Lima Salvation Army are making sure every kid in need has a present this Christmas
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As you and your family are getting ready for Christmas, so is the Salvation Army. The Lima Salvation Army went shopping at Ollie's Bargain Outlet to buy toys to distribute for their Toys for Tots program. Ollie's raises money to donate to Toys for Tots, and the Salvation Army keeps that money local by spending it at their Lima location. They are accepting donations of toys, and every donation helps them make sure as many children as possible can have a good Christmas.
hometownstations.com
Families may be paying more for that Thanksgiving feast compared to recent years
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many will fight grocery store crowds ahead of Thanksgiving, which also means digging out extra cash for that feast. The annual Thanksgiving dinner survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation shows it will cost $64 to feed a family of ten. That is a whopping 40% increase from just two years ago. The turkey is the centerpiece for many at the Thanksgiving table, and that price has hiked over 20% compared to a year ago. These high prices aren't slowing down the last-minute rush to the supermarket. The manager of Save A Lot in Lima says they normally see their largest rush the day before Thanksgiving, and last-minute shoppers will need to pack some patience.
Comments / 0