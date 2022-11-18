Press Release from the Delphos Kiwanis Club: The Kiwanis Club of Delphos is holding their 10th Annual Kiwanis Hometown Christmas on Friday, December 2nd in downtown Delphos. The Lighted Santa Parade kicks off at 6:30pm down Main Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Santa house across from the Fire Department for the lighting of the Christmas tree. Kids can then tell Santa all their wishes for Christmas and receive a free gift. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available during the event. After the parade, kids can take free rides on the Christmas Train, miniature fire truck and pony rides and families can enjoy a ride on a real fire truck. Free face painting will also be happening. Mrs. Claus will be reading Christmas stories to the children after the parade. Costumed characters will be strolling around to take pictures with the kids: Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Cinderella, The Grinch, Pudgy Elf, Marshall from Paw Patrol and Brutus Buckeye.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO