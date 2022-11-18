Read full article on original website
Man indicted in shooting death of Kenai woman
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai grand jury indicted a man today related to the death of Stephanie Henson on Nov. 17, according to a news release from the Department of Law. Kevin Lee Park, 28, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of failing to stop at the direction of police.
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman dead. According to a Kenai Police Department dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday on California Avenue, where witnesses in the area reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found 31-year-old Stephanie Henson, of Kenai, dead at the scene, according to their report.
Alaska rescuers carry out baby moose trapped in basement’s home
Alaska rescuers carry out baby moose trapped in basement’s home A 1-year-old moose had misstepped while eating next to a home in Soldotna and fell into its basement. (NCD)
Moose Rescued From Basement In Soldotna
A moose that fell into a Soldotna basement is now safe after being rescued by firefighters. Seven firefighters with Central Emergency Services, along with three biologists from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and two Alaska wildlife troopers, responded to a call on Ciechanski Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 20th.
'No way anybody's gonna believe this': Alaska firefighters rescue moose from basement
SOLDOTNA, Alaska — Rescuing a moose that fell into a Soldotna basement was not something that Kenai Peninsula firefighter Gunnar Romatz expected on his shift Sunday. Nonetheless, that's just where Romatz found himself: helping extract a young moose from the lower level of a home, where the animal became trapped after falling through a window.
Kasilof home burns to the ground
David Wright lived in his small Kasilof cabin for 20 years. He was working on the docks in the Kasilof area and saw the property for sale. He was always planning to build a bigger home on the land, but didn’t get around to it. Now, he doesn’t have a choice.
Without housing, Cooper Landing Emergency Services struggles to keep volunteers
In order for emergency responders to arrive quickly to the scene of an accident, they need to live nearby. But in Cooper Landing, a lack of affordable housing is driving volunteers out of town, and leaving the community with a drought of responders. Paramedic Clay Adam came to Cooper Landing...
Kenai Authorizes Purchase For Equipment For The Kenai Municipal Airport
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution authorizing the sole source purchase of a Team Eagle Edge-Lite Runway Edge Light Cleaner Attachment from BSI Equipment LLC for the Kenai Municipal Airport. This product is snow removal equipment to clear snow away from the runway and taxiway edge lights. Kenai Airport...
Freezing rain headed for Southcentral on Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. The Western Kenai Peninsula is under the Winter Weather Advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday. “Expect...
Christmas Comes To Kenai 2022
10:00 AM – You and your favorite friends can enjoy the Kenai Fine Arts Guild Arts and Crafts Fair Friday and Saturday 10a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenai Central High School. Over 100 participating vendors selling awesome homemade goods, and entry is absolutely free!. 11:00 AM – Mr. &...
