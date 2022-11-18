Read full article on original website
Dutch Operators KPN, T-Mobile & Vodafone Intro Mobile Connect Security Services
KPN, T-Mobile and Vodafone will intensify their fight against online fraud with the introduction of Mobile Connect for digital service providers. Mobile Connect consists of a number of number verification services and extra protection against account takeover. It ensures that customers of digital service providers, such as banks and webshops, can log in easily and securely and make transactions. Users with their mobile phone are also better protected against identity fraud.
Technology 2023, All About Evolution Not Revolution! Featured
6G will be the talk of the town, AI will extend its applications, the mass roll out of mission-critical communications will help first responders work better and save more lives and cybersecurity will remain one of the hottest technology trends in 2023 and beyond, and we better take it seriously.
Virgin Media to Field Trial TIP OpenWiFi Solution in Dublin
Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi is ideal for publicly sponsored urban Wi-Fi deployments. It allows the selection of the most appropriate solution based on use case rather than a single vendor’s products, facilitates the independent replacement and upgrading of components, and is compatible with municipalities' procurement needs for vendor diversity and state-of-the-art technologies.
VodafoneZiggo Selects Cognizant to Consolidate IT Operations & Virtualized Mobile Network Infra
Cognizant announced that it has been selected by VodafoneZiggo, a leading provider of fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses, as its managed services partner to consolidate and support VodafoneZiggo's operations of IT and virtualized mobile network infrastructure. This will enable VodafoneZiggo to improve the...
DOCOMO, SK Telecom to Collaborate on Metaverse, Digital Media & 5G/6G
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has agreed with leading Korean telecommunications operator SK Telecom (SKT) to collaborate on the competitive enhancement of their respective smart-life businesses and communications-infrastructure technologies worldwide. In the smart-life field, DOCOMO and SKT will discuss joint production of original content for their respective video distribution platforms...
dtac business Launches 5G Mobile Private Network Built on AWS
Dtac business launched a 5G Mobile Private Network (5G MPN) with an aim to transform supply chains for Thai businesses, including those in the retail, manufacturing and logistics industries as they transition into “Industry 4.0”. Industry 4.0—also known as the Smart Factory—refers to the incorporation of advanced technologies...
Indonesia's Balitower Taps Nokia’s Innovative Mobile Transport Solutions
Nokia announced that Balitower, a leading provider of telecommunication tower and network infrastructure in Indonesia, will use Nokia’s innovative mobile transport solutions and services to modernize its IP network as part of a three year nationwide project. The initiative will allow Balitower to increase network capacity and reliability to...
Vodafone NZ Intros eSIM Capability
One New Zealand, the new brand announced by Vodafone due to launch in early 2023, continues their ambition to unlock the magic of technology in Aotearoa, releasing the first stage of their eSIM product offering. eSIM is a SIM that is embedded into your mobile device, instead of being a...
Mobile Identity: Leveraging the Mobile Network to Deliver Hyper-Targeting Strategies
In this webinar we will be uncovering some of the strategies MNOs can adopt to deliver highly personalized and targeted offerings to their customers using mobile identities. Driven by technologies that enable MNOs to extract valuable insights on customer behaviour and preferences, these strategies can go a long way in not only augmenting operator revenues but also giving them an edge in the digital marketing space. Expanding marketing automation to existing content and merchant partner ecosystems, MNOs can leverage mobile identities to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities for various players while delivering a greater CX for mobile users.
dtac First Telco in Thailand to Drive Digital Payments with Google Pay
Dtac announced that it is the first telco in Thailand to drive digital payments with Google, allowing payment with Google Pay via the dtac app. Living to its tech-telecom agenda, dtac aims to drive digital awareness and adoption within the nation and take advantage of technology to create equal social opportunities with digital information and services to enhance people’s quality of life.
Elisa Selects Ericsson 5G Core to Power 5G SA Network in Estonia
The Finland based communications service provider Elisa is one of the most successful companies in upgrading its customers from 4G to 5G, according to Ericsson’s ConsumerLab report that investigates the different stages of 5G maturity among global operators. With Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core , Ericsson and Elisa established an...
CableLabs Joins prpl Foundation to Collaborate on Implementation of Mobile Wi-Fi Technology
The prpl Foundation, an open-source community dedicated to carrier-grade software for broadband consumer premise equipment has announced that CableLabs has joined the foundation to collaborate on the implementation of Mobile Wi-Fi technology to provide seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for mobile devices. The collaboration brings CableLabs’ Mobile Wi-Fi technology one step closer...
Avenga Acquires Argentina-based IT Firm IncluIT
Avenga, a global engineering and consulting platform, has acquired Argentina-based IncluIT. The Cordoba-headquartered IT company counts some of the world's most famous brands among its more than 60 active clients, as well as 800 professionals working from 17 countries, mainly in Latin America. This will allow Avenga to operate in the same time zone as its American customers and enhance the platform's already strong presence in the U.S. market. IncluIT's founders and experienced leaders, Alberto Harriague and Rafael Ibanez, will stay on board to drive Avenga's future organic growth in the U.S. and Latin America and pursue further acquisitions in the LATAM region.
Ericsson to Establish New 6G Research Unit the UK
Ericsson is to establish a new research unit in the UK as part of a multi-million-pound investment to boost the country’s future wireless connectivity capabilities. Tens of millions of pounds (GBP) will be invested by Ericsson over the next 10 years in a UK-based program that will focus on 6G research and breakthrough innovations. Research areas will include network resilience and security, artificial intelligence, cognitive networks and energy efficiency – all considered to be key building blocks of the world’s future digital infrastructure for society, industries and consumers.
