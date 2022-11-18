Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
CNN Cancels Another Top Show
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
Comments / 0