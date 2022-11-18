Read full article on original website
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
WGNtv.com
Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event
Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
Super charged lake effect snow event was truly incredible and historic
Nov. 20 saw the culmination of the 2014 'Snowvember,' which brought a crippling lake snow to Buffalo's southtowns. That same day in 2022 was the date nearly 7 feet of snow stopped falling. The meteorological set-up was very similar in both years, with very similar resulting snowfall totals. The main...
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
Heavy snow burdens WNY roofs, advice from Hamburg code enforcement on how to deal with it
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Joe Boncore is a long-time code enforcement officer in the Town of Hamburg and someone very familiar with the risk that snow loads carry for homes. "We started tracking the calls for this storm on the 19th, we have well over 100 calls total," said Boncore.
Wind Advisory Monday for most of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winds will accelerate Monday morning and peak in the early afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued by NWS-Buffalo for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming Counties Monday until 7pm. Gusts of 45-50mph expected, from the SW. No rain or snow Monday, but blowing snow can...
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Gas station overhang collapses from snow in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
Hamburg snow cleanup continues with clearing corners
HAMBURG, N.Y. — In various communities around Western New York where they really got hammered with high accumulations of snow state, county, and local highway crews may still be very busy for a bit trying to chop down some of the very high mounds of snow at intersections. They...
City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says...
City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.
Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment
HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
"The system was not reliable for this storm," says Mayor Brown about failed snow plow GPS system
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's new plowing status map that was unveiled earlier in November failed just two days into its first snowstorm of the season. 2 On Your Side asked Mayor Brown why and how it failed so quickly. "Obviously, we're not happy that there were...
Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub
IRVING, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub. The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.
13 WHAM
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
400 Expressway reopens for East Aurora, the Southtowns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For residents of East Aurora and nearby communities like Elma, Holland, Marilla, and Wales it must be good news to hear that NITTEC is reporting that the 400 Expressway is once again open for traffic both northbound and southbound. It was closed with the heavy snowfall...
26 Shirts releases mafia snow removal services line
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts announced on Tuesday that it's now taking orders for its Mafia Snow Removal Services line of shirts and hoodies. The shirts and hoodies are selling for $27 and it will benefit the P.U.N.T foundation. The non-profit organization helps Western New York families dealing with...
Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
