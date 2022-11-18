ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNtv.com

Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event

Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wind Advisory Monday for most of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winds will accelerate Monday morning and peak in the early afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued by NWS-Buffalo for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming Counties Monday until 7pm. Gusts of 45-50mph expected, from the SW. No rain or snow Monday, but blowing snow can...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Gas station overhang collapses from snow in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment

HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

26 Shirts releases mafia snow removal services line

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts announced on Tuesday that it's now taking orders for its Mafia Snow Removal Services line of shirts and hoodies. The shirts and hoodies are selling for $27 and it will benefit the P.U.N.T foundation. The non-profit organization helps Western New York families dealing with...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
