Merced, CA

Alleged shooter arrested in killing of 9-month-old Merced baby. He was found 90 miles away

By Bryant-Jon Anteola
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

A young man who police believe is responsible for shooting and killing a 9-month-old baby in broad daylight in Merced has been arrested.

Merced Police Lt. Joseph Perez said Daevon Motshwane, an 18-year-old from Merced, was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday in Gilroy.

Motshwane, who Merced Police said is a known gang member, was booked into the county jail on suspicion of homicide, along with two counts of attempted homicide and gang enhancement charges.

Police said the 9-month-old baby was being walked in a stroller by his mother and accompanied by a male friend during the afternoon of Nov. 9.

Then a vehicle pulled up near them and the shooter opened fire.

The baby, Darius King Grigsby, was struck by at least one bullet and died at the scene, Merced Police said.

On Thursday, Perez said the baby was not the intended target of the shooting but police do believe the shots were meant for the mother’s male friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dkyqc_0jFAtZdL00
Daevon Motshwane Merced County Jail

Detectives with the Merced Police immediately canvassed the area for video surveillance and soon discovered that the suspected vehicle was a maroon Chevy Trailblazer.

That led detectives to go Monday to the 200 block of Zion Canyon Court, where they located the vehicle and arrested a 17-year-old boy. Merced Police said the juvenile, who is from Merced, was the driver in the fatal drive-by shooting.

From there, detectives learned that the alleged shooter was about 90 miles west of Merced in Gilroy, and teamed with Gilroy Police and its SWAT officers to arrest Motshwane.

Both the alleged driver and alleged shooter were detained without incident, Perez said.

Motshwane’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

