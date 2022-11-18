Tori Spelling Gushes Over 'Great' Dean McDermott On His 56th Birthday Following Major Marriage Troubles

mega

After taking a lap around the sun, it seems Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are back to a good place.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star all but denounced breakup speculation when she took to Instagram to pay tribute to the father of her children on his 56th birthday.

"Happy birthday to a great dad of 6," the 49-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 16, alongside a photo of McDermott. In the sweet throwback snap, the Canadian actor is seen in hospital attire as he lovingly looks down at one of their children who was just born.

The complicated couple shares five children, Liam , 15, Stella , 14, Hattie , 11, Finn , 10, and Beau , 5. The Chopped Canada star is also dad to 24-year-old son Jack , whom he shares with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace .

After sparking divorce rumors in early 2021 — Spelling revealed the Hollywood pair didn't sleep in the same bedroom and both were spotted several times sans their wedding rings — McDermott confirmed earlier this month that "Everything is amazing."

"We're having a lot of fun," he said in a new interview. "We're loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas ... I'm excited."

McDermott also joked, "I'm sorry I'm off the market, ladies. I'm so sorry," despite being off the market for several years now.

Spelling and McDermott wed in 2006 but almost parted ways years later after he had an affair with 28-year-old Emily Goodhand while on location shooting Chopped Canada in 2013.

And while they decided to give their marriage one more go , recent issues seemed to plague them once more, with many insiders convinced Spelling was finally going to walk away from the television personality.

As split rumors continued to mount last year, the estranged pair stepped out together, taking their brood to Disneyland despite apparent tension behind closed doors.

However, they were noticeably absent from each other’s holiday celebrations last year. Spelling celebrated Thanksgiving without her husband and later shared a family holiday card that did not include her spouse . She also appeared to have removed his stocking from her fireplace — putting the rumor mill in overdrive.

As for what may have mended the coparents? An insider offered, "Not only has Dean’s new work brought home money for his family, but the time apart while filming in Canada was very, very good for both him and Tori. It gave Dean time to reflect on what he needed to do to save his family."

"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this . He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof," they added, explaining that McDermott is "certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved."