The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Economic Development Commission present Small Business Saturday 2022

(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission announced its Clean Team Workforce Employee of the Month for October, Cliff M. In 2020, Cliff experienced financial hardship. He said, “I was flat broke and had nowhere to go”, but thankfully he found the Allentown Rescue Mission on the internet. Cliff learned about the Transformation Program offered by the Mission and joined with the hope that he could regain financial independence and live a better life. He successfully graduated from the Transformation Program and worked on the Clean Team Workforce until he found outside employment and his own place to live.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO