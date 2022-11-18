The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Economic Development Commission present Small Business Saturday 2022

Read full article on original website
The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Clean Team Workforce Employee of the Month for October Cliff M.
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission announced its Clean Team Workforce Employee of the Month for October, Cliff M. In 2020, Cliff experienced financial hardship. He said, “I was flat broke and had nowhere to go”, but thankfully he found the Allentown Rescue Mission on the internet. Cliff learned about the Transformation Program offered by the Mission and joined with the hope that he could regain financial independence and live a better life. He successfully graduated from the Transformation Program and worked on the Clean Team Workforce until he found outside employment and his own place to live.
The Lehigh Valley Named to U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Places to Retire
This year, the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area ranked 9 out of 150 places. November 22, 2022 – U.S. News & World Report has named the Lehigh Valley one of the 2022-23 Best Places to Retire. The Lehigh Valley ranked #9 in the general rankings. “The Lehigh Valley is a special...
Hellertown-Lower Saucon Kicks Off the Holiday Season at Light Up Night!
The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Mobile Technology Graphics are proud to present the 2022 Light Up Night on Friday, November 25th from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the Morris J. Dimmick Park. Join them for...
Lehigh Valley nonprofit receives $300,000 state grant to expand services
State Rep. Mike Schlossberg announced today that he secured $300,000 for Danny’s Ride, a Lehigh Valley non-profit organization that provides rides to treatment and other community services for people living with substance abuse disorders to support their recovery. “Danny’s Ride is helping to fill a critical need in our...
Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos
SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony To Feature Free Family Friendly Events
The City of Allentown is partnering with the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance and PPL to present the “Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony – Powering the Season presented by PPL” on Saturday, December 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the ArtsPark in Downtown Allentown. Festivities include musical performances,...
NCC Named One of USA’s Top Online Colleges
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College (NCC) has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Top Online Colleges 2023. The college was ranked 54th out of 200 highly rated colleges and universities across the United States. The list highlights the nation’s top colleges with online degrees based...
Soil Health Field Walk – Northampton County
The Northampton County division of Farmland Preservation, in coordination with the United States Department of Agriculture, Natural Resource Conservation Service Bethlehem Field Office, conducted a Soil Health Field Walk at Gracedale Cropland Fields on November 15th. Thirty-one local farmers, landowners and resource professionals toured fields seeded with cereal rye, crimson, clover and red clover. During the tour, they dug holes in the soil to examine its health.
Northampton County Official Results from the Nov 8th General Election are now available
The Elections Commission met on November 22nd and certified the results of the November 8th General Election. Official results for all races are now available on the County’s website: Conduct of Election Home Page (northamptoncounty.org) “I thank the staff at the Elections Office and our hundreds of poll workers...
