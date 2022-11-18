Read full article on original website
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says it will not file charges in the case of an Italian student who died at a Thornwood boarding school, according to the Mount Pleasant police chief. As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy...
911 caller alerted South Brunswick police about driver ‘asleep at the wheel’
The 911 call that alerted South Brunswick police about an unconscious driver on Saturday has been released.
Officials: NJ man dies after crashing SUV into Apple store in Massachusetts
The crash happened on Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts. Kevin Bradley, 65, was killed and 16 others were injured. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family says Freehold Regional School District won’t allow son’s PTSD service dog in class
Justin Forman, 17, says that Freehold Regional School District won’t allow him to bring his service dog into the school.
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas
Twenty lucky dogs flew halfway across the country to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are now up for adoption at the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They came from rural areas of Texas where shelters are not in good conditions for the canines. There aren't...
Denzel Washington pays a visit to Mount Vernon school that bears his name
Students at Mount Vernon's Denzel Washington School of the Arts got a visit from their school's namesake.
Clarkstown police: Man found after missing for over a week
Police say 26-year-old Derek Appiah had left home more than a week ago to walk to Costco, which was a short 10-minute trip.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Police stop moving car after driver passes out behind the wheel
Several South Brunswick police officers are being praised for their quick actions to avert a tragedy. Officers Justin Samuels, Gagan Chopra, Christine Harris and Sgt. William Merkler were able to chase down an unconscious driver in a moving car Saturday night. The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Route...
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
