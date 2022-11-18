ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27

Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
klif.com

WB I-30 near Lamar reopen after multi-vehicle crash

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – All westbound main lanes of I-30 are now open in Downtown Dallas after a crash involving multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says the crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck and two SUV’s. One person was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man found in grass with gunshot wound, died at the scene

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.Police received a call about a man lying in the grass on Nov. 20 at around 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. When Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, they found the man had been shot. The man died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of two baby giraffes

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating Thanksgiving with the births of two new male giraffes. The baby giraffes are named Sherlock and Watson. Sherlock was born on Oct. 26, weighing 171 pounds and measuring 5 feet 10 inches tall. Watson came on Nov. 6 and was...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Toys for Tots 2022: Mansfield Toy Donation Locations

MANSFIELD, Texas - FOX 4 App users click on your location here: Dallas Kaufman Tarrant Rockwall Johnson Mansfield. The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.
MANSFIELD, TX
KRLD News Radio

Man charged in fatal Garland crash

A man is behind bars in Garland charged in the fatal crash of an SUV that may be tied to a string of burglaries in other cities. Saturday, Garland police spotted the SUV they’ve been looking for and tried to pull it over.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating southwest Dallas murder

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Toys for Tots 2022: Rockwall County Toy Donation Locations

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas - FOX 4 App users click on your location here: Dallas Kaufman Tarrant Rockwall Johnson Mansfield. The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Grapevine pardons Tom T. Turkey for Thanksgiving

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate pardoned a turkey on Monday, keeping it from the Thanksgiving dinner table. At 10 a.m., the mayor pardoned Tom T. Turkey. Tom T. Turkey will be taken to Nash Farm in Grapevine to live out the rest of his life. "Though we...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Man found after going missing in Grapevine on Friday

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man was found Sunday after he went missing in Grapevine on Friday morning. Grapevine police said the man was last seen driving in the 2800 block of Canyon Drive at about 8:40 a.m. Officials reported him found as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. No other information...
GRAPEVINE, TX

