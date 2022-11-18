Read full article on original website
High school class gives students springboard to career goals
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in John F. Kennedy High School entrepreneurship class were highlighted earlier this Month for their hands-on approach to learning. The class has been around for five years and each year it grows in participation. In the “Think Lab,” students are hard at work focusing...
Local Wahlburgers opening this week
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Wahlburgers in the Mahoning Valley will open at 11 a.m. this Friday. It will be inside Hollywood Gaming in Austintown. Wahlburgers replaces the open space in the food court, right next to the gaming floor. It will be open from 11 a.m. to...
Illness closes Valley school
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville Local Schools are canceling classes Tuesday. Superintendent Richard Bereschik says it’s due to a high rate of illness between kindergarten to the 7th grade. He says about 120 students and 18 teachers have called off sick, which is about 30% of each group.
Recipients of Youngstown food drive thankful for help amidst rising food costs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People began arriving before sun-up and then stood in line for close to an hour in the early-morning chill Tuesday for their chance to pick up free food for Thanksgiving. On a typical Tuesday, the Gleaner’s Foodbank on Pyatt Street will serve around 300 families,...
Area high school honors late coach
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local high school gathered for a moment of silence in honor of a former alum and coach. The Hubbard High School Basketball game took several moments of silence in memory of Adam Connelly, who died Nov. 4 in a car crash in Liberty Township. Just before the game, the players gathered in a circle in remembrance.
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The employees at a South Side Youngstown tavern are giving up their Thanksgiving night to make sure others have something to eat. The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel’s will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. It will...
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
Salvation Army hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is making sure everyone gets to enjoy a nice, hot Thanksgiving meal!. The organization passed out over 600 meals in a drive-thru Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Glenwood Avenue. A team of volunteers and kitchen staff helped prepare the...
Local county has area’s highest percentage of unemployed
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roughly 10,000 people are unemployed locally as Thanksgiving week is here. Today, the state released the newest county jobless figures. Trumbull County has the tri-county’s highest unemployment rate at 4.9% with 4,000 people out of work. Mahoning County has the area’s highest number of...
Youngstown LGBTQ+ community honors Transgender Day of Remembrance
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, members of the Youngstown LGBTQ+ community came together for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Every Nov. 20, communities honor trans people who lost their lives to violence. Locals at United Unitarian Church shared their stories about what being transgender in today’s world means.
Warren Family Mission prepares for first in-person Thanksgiving dinner since 2019
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is ready to serve thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday, volunteers were busy setting up the dining area for the first in-person Thanksgiving community dinner since 2019. As much as 6,000 pounds of turkey, 50 gallons of gravy,...
Downtown building’s mural gets major update
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A downtown building is getting an update to its mural, and its artist is making sure there are some Valley-specific details included. The mural at the RICA Building on South Champion Street in downtown Youngstown was painted by the Lepo Brothers of Lima, Ohio, in 1986. The “M” on the back stands for Richard Mills, the building’s former owner.
Sheriff’s office joins volunteers to prepare Thanksgiving dinners Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For several hours Wednesday, the Austintown Senior Center was home to a number of assembly lines. First, there was the kitchen where volunteers scooped food into containers, and then down the hall others pieced together more than 300 Thanksgiving dinners with all the fixins for delivery.
Extortionist targets Canfield man
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old man told police that he was the victim of an extortionist. According to a police report, the man said he had been chatting online with a woman through an app called Adult Friend Finder. He said the communication was going well until the woman asked the man to send her a selfie and he did.
Inflation pinches Salvation Army efforts
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the need for food pantries like the one by the Salvation Army in Sharon continues to grow, the organization itself is feeling the pinch. For more than 30 years, workers at the facility as well as volunteers from a local church have hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. But this year, the event going to cost about 20% more than in the past.
‘I’m scared in the classroom’: Local parents concerned over child’s safety
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – At Monday night’s Salem City School Board meeting, safety concerns were brought up. They stem from a case involving a kindergartner at Buckeye Elementary. Two parents spoke about their concern for the safety of their daughter in the same class. They claim the situation...
A hero’s goodbye: Procession brings local firefighter to final resting place
(WKBN) – Trumbull County fire departments came together on Monday to remember a brother. His death wasn’t in the line of duty, but he was honored for his service. Niles firefighter Tommy Harkelrode passed away last week. His casket was loaded onto the back of Engine Number 8 by Niles firefighters.
Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting of Girard man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury...
Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield. Parishioners of a local church are making sure thousands in the Valley have a traditional meal. “The Turkey Connection” is a St. Michael tradition, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the patrons of two soup...
Man, teens arrested with loaded guns in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side. Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm...
