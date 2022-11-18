ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

High school class gives students springboard to career goals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in John F. Kennedy High School entrepreneurship class were highlighted earlier this Month for their hands-on approach to learning. The class has been around for five years and each year it grows in participation. In the “Think Lab,” students are hard at work focusing...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Local Wahlburgers opening this week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Wahlburgers in the Mahoning Valley will open at 11 a.m. this Friday. It will be inside Hollywood Gaming in Austintown. Wahlburgers replaces the open space in the food court, right next to the gaming floor. It will be open from 11 a.m. to...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Illness closes Valley school

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville Local Schools are canceling classes Tuesday. Superintendent Richard Bereschik says it’s due to a high rate of illness between kindergarten to the 7th grade. He says about 120 students and 18 teachers have called off sick, which is about 30% of each group.
WELLSVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Area high school honors late coach

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local high school gathered for a moment of silence in honor of a former alum and coach. The Hubbard High School Basketball game took several moments of silence in memory of Adam Connelly, who died Nov. 4 in a car crash in Liberty Township. Just before the game, the players gathered in a circle in remembrance.
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The employees at a South Side Youngstown tavern are giving up their Thanksgiving night to make sure others have something to eat. The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel’s will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. It will...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Salvation Army hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is making sure everyone gets to enjoy a nice, hot Thanksgiving meal!. The organization passed out over 600 meals in a drive-thru Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Glenwood Avenue. A team of volunteers and kitchen staff helped prepare the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local county has area’s highest percentage of unemployed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roughly 10,000 people are unemployed locally as Thanksgiving week is here. Today, the state released the newest county jobless figures. Trumbull County has the tri-county’s highest unemployment rate at 4.9% with 4,000 people out of work. Mahoning County has the area’s highest number of...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown LGBTQ+ community honors Transgender Day of Remembrance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, members of the Youngstown LGBTQ+ community came together for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Every Nov. 20, communities honor trans people who lost their lives to violence. Locals at United Unitarian Church shared their stories about what being transgender in today’s world means.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Downtown building’s mural gets major update

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A downtown building is getting an update to its mural, and its artist is making sure there are some Valley-specific details included. The mural at the RICA Building on South Champion Street in downtown Youngstown was painted by the Lepo Brothers of Lima, Ohio, in 1986. The “M” on the back stands for Richard Mills, the building’s former owner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Extortionist targets Canfield man

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old man told police that he was the victim of an extortionist. According to a police report, the man said he had been chatting online with a woman through an app called Adult Friend Finder. He said the communication was going well until the woman asked the man to send her a selfie and he did.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Inflation pinches Salvation Army efforts

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the need for food pantries like the one by the Salvation Army in Sharon continues to grow, the organization itself is feeling the pinch. For more than 30 years, workers at the facility as well as volunteers from a local church have hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. But this year, the event going to cost about 20% more than in the past.
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting of Girard man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury...
COLUMBUS, OH
WYTV.com

Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield. Parishioners of a local church are making sure thousands in the Valley have a traditional meal. “The Turkey Connection” is a St. Michael tradition, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the patrons of two soup...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Man, teens arrested with loaded guns in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side. Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

