Read full article on original website
Related
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
chathamjournal.com
Dispelling myths to collectively create success
Pittsboro, NC – As a parent of four children in Chatham County schools, I agree with the Chatham County school board and administration’s constant and consistent celebration of our schools — there is much to celebrate. My children have attended four of these schools, and one just graduated last year from the amazing Chatham School of Science and Engineering. I honestly can’t say enough good things about my experience with the teachers and principals in all four schools.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!
“My son was sexually assaulted at approximately 5 p.m. and the alert didn’t go out for five hours,” She said. “You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened.”
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to Durham Public Schools, no strings attached
The billionaire philanthropist also donated to the local Girl Scouts council this year.
What inspections, policies were in place during the Raleigh Christmas Parade? | ABC11 Investigates
A spokesperson for the city said guidelines related to safety and inspections of floats and vehicles are left up to parade organizers.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Ambulance involved in multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County, injuries reported
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County on Monday afternoon. EMS officials report minor injuries after the three-vehicle crash. It is unclear how many people were injured. No patients were on board the ambulance, officials were not responding to a call and the lights and sirens […]
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
WITN
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina were approved Saturday to leave the church over disagreements regarding LGBT clergy and marriage within the church. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist...
Driver charged in death of young performer at Raleigh Parade has history of vehicle violations
Witnesses said they heard the driver, Landen Glass, yelling out of his window that he had lost control of the truck and he couldn't stop it.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
North Carolina woman falls victim to rental scam
A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam.
Driver charged after girl, 11, dies after being struck during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
Comments / 0