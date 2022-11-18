ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex NV (YNDX.O) is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy