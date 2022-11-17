What you are about to read is good stuff, and is about one of the craziest most unique challenging days of my 61 years walking this earth. Five days earlier I had left Wisconsin on a solo public-land elk and mule-deer hunt. My plan was to put much of my time and energy into scouting as well as building a base camp and a spike camp in the Gallatin National Forest in southern Montana.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO