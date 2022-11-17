Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Meat packer accountability up for discussion at Farmers Union convention
Packer Accountability is among the topics experts from across the state and nation will discuss during the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) State Convention Dec. 15 and 16 at the Crossroads Hotel and Convention Center in Huron. “We are here to fight for family farmers and ranchers,” said Doug...
agupdate.com
Author shares lessons learned from the farm crisis
Pamela Riney-Kehrberg currently serves as distinguished professor of history at Iowa State University and teaches a wide variety of courses, from food history to rural and agricultural history to the United States in the first half of the 20th century. She is the author of a number of books, and most recently University Press of Kansas published her new book “When a Dream Dies: Agriculture, Iowa, and the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.”
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
agupdate.com
Northern Ag Expo to showcase products needed for 2023
FARGO, N.D. – Fall is the time of year farmers look at inputs, hoping to lock in fertilizer, chemical, and seed before the year is out. What is the availability of inputs, and what can growers look forward to with seed, chemicals, and crop protection products for 2023?. The...
North Platte Telegraph
Rick Windham: Should Nebraska require the use of slug guns?
I’m finishing up my deer camp. Good luck to all the firearms hunters out there. You don’t often hear about anyone talking about using slug guns for deer hunting in Nebraska, but I got to thinking about this topic while watching for deer the last few days. I think there may be some practical applications for slug guns in the Cornhusker state.
Jim Pillen announces new Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture
In a press release, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
kmaland.com
NE Groups Take on a New Kind of Pipeline Fight
(KMAland) -- A Nebraska group that led the fight against the Keystone X-L Pipeline has turned its attention to a different environmental cause. Bold Alliance, a project of Bold Nebraska, is part of a coalition fighting plans for four carbon-capture pipelines in the Midwest. Last week, they protested at a conference held in Iowa for carbon pipeline developers.
WOWT
Flu cases on the rise in Nebraska, cases spiking earlier than normal across U.S.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may be among the many Americans who already know that the flu is spreading fast across the country. The CDC’s weekly report indicates the worst illnesses are concentrated in southern states, like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. But it’s starting to ramp up...
WOWT
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
1011now.com
Niobium mining coming to southeast Nebraska
Three months ago Jon Beckenhauer had a stroke. Friday, he took time to thank first responders, his healthcare team, and his wife after he made a full recovery.
klkntv.com
‘I don’t see myself as a hero’: Nebraska man receives highest civilian honor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Elkhorn man was awarded the Carnegie Medal by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday for his help in pulling siblings out of a burning vehicle. On Sept. 25, 2020, Frank Axiotes saw a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street exit. Axiotes quickly...
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
agupdate.com
An Outdoorsman’s Journal
What you are about to read is good stuff, and is about one of the craziest most unique challenging days of my 61 years walking this earth. Five days earlier I had left Wisconsin on a solo public-land elk and mule-deer hunt. My plan was to put much of my time and energy into scouting as well as building a base camp and a spike camp in the Gallatin National Forest in southern Montana.
Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races
OMAHA — In the end, voters in Nebraska’s most populous counties helped Democratic state senators hold onto the ability to filibuster legislation they oppose. On Friday, the election commissioners in Douglas and Lancaster Counties finished the counts of provisional ballots from the Omaha and Lincoln areas that needed to be verified. As a result: The […] The post Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska State lawmakers crafting a ‘code of conduct’
A special legislative committee is crafting a first-ever “code of conduct” for Nebraska legislators in the wake of complaints about the handling of a workplace harassment case.
Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest underway
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2022 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2023. With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.
KETV.com
Nebraska LGBTQ Community reacts to Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Nebraska LGBTQ organizations are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Saturday. Police say a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 before being subdued by patrons at 'Club Q' in Colorado Springs. In a post on Facebook, OutNebraska writes "we are absolutely heartbroken...
klin.com
Nebraska 10th-Kindest State in New Survey
A study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor and led by Kindness.org, an organization that champions good will in life and work, finds Nebraska to be the 10th-kindest states in the nation. The survey, in which 10,000 people from all 50 states took part, puts Nebraska between Texas at number nine and Oklahoma at 11.
Comments / 0