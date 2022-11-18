Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslsports.com
Utah Football Can’t Feel Sorry For Themselves
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah suffered a brutal, close loss last week against Oregon. Neither team played particularly well, but the game was there for the taking and it would have allowed the Utes to sit back and be in control of their destiny in the Pac-12 Championship race. Now, Utah is at the mercy of others while still having to keep their heads right about a team in Colorado that inspires very little motivation. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham talked several times this week about how Utah football cannot sit around feeling sorry for themselves.
kslsports.com
The Utes Dropped After Poor Performance Against Oregon In The Latest CFP Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- Much like the AP Top 25 on Sunday, the Utes dropped in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings after a poor performance over the weekend against Oregon. Utah comes into this week’s rankings at No. 14. The Utes were ranked No. 10 heading into last week,...
kslsports.com
What Stanford Coach David Shaw Said About BYU, Late Kickoff
PROVO, Utah – For only the third time, BYU football will face the Stanford Cardinal. It’s the first meeting for BYU against a Stanford team led by head coach David Shaw. Shaw has been the head coach of Stanford since 2011. He’s compiled 96 wins during his tenure, but this season has not been one of his better seasons on The Farm. Stanford rolls into the regular season finale against BYU with a 3-8 record.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. USC At Battle 4 Atlantis: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
PROVO, Utah – BYU/USC takes place at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Battle 4 Atlantis is one of the top multi-team events in college basketball. The Thanksgiving event is a massive opportunity for a young BYU basketball team that is still piecing together its identity. Starting Lineups. BYU (3-1)
kslsports.com
BYU Fades In Second Half As USC Pulls Away To Open Battle 4 Atlantis
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball opened up the Battle 4 Atlantis as an underdog to make a run in this loaded eight-team field. But the Cougars came into the opening round against USC as a favorite to knock off the Trojans. Those projections didn’t play out as USC got...
kslsports.com
Utah Nickelback Malone Mataele Will Enter The Transfer Portal
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s that time of year where football student-athletes will be making the hard decision- do I stay, or do I go? For Utah nickelback Malone Mataele, the decision is to go as he announced late Monday on his Twitter. The NCAA Transfer Portal opens up on December 5th and Mataele plans to put his name in.
kslsports.com
Despite A Loss On Saturday, Utah Still Has A Path To The Pac-12 Championship
SALT LAKE CITY- If you’ve paid much attention to the Pac-12 you are probably well aware of how wacky the finishes are to determine who goes to the conference championship every year. 2022 is proving to be no exception. Utah was thought to be the top dog in the Pac-12 heading into the year, but it’s proven more difficult than initially believed by most. The Utes had a prime opportunity to lock up a spot last week against Oregon but fell short 20-17. USC has one spot open, but the other spot is still up for grabs and could be Utah’s if things play out right.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-6A Football Championship Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah high school football season is over with champions being crowned in 1A-6A, along with eight-player football. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the championship games in all classifications. For a full breakdown of the championship games, check out the...
kslsports.com
BYU Opens Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Against USC
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball opens its Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against the USC Trojans on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars arrived in the Bahamas on Sunday evening and have settled into the Atlantis Resort. BYU basketball is no stranger to facing an Andy Enfield USC team in a non-conference...
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Puts Up A Fight, Gets The Job Done Against Georgia Tech
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball had to fight for it, but ultimately walked away with the win against Georgia Tech 68-64. Much like their game against Sam Houston last week, the Utes had to battle and overcome turnovers, but ultimately overcame the adversity to get the win. Utah got off...
kslsports.com
Week 13: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY – The final week of the 2022 regular season of college football is sadly here, but it includes three FBS contests with a lot on the line, as well as an FCS postseason game. Following a disappointing loss on the road to the Oregon Ducks, the...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Roll ‘Bama, Move Up In The Latest Polls
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball inked their fifth win of the season rolling Alabama, 93-86, and moving up in the latest AP Top 25 Polls. Before taking on the Crimson Tide, the Utes earned a No. 17 ranking before going on to prove once again they belong there.
kslsports.com
Weber State Basketball Starts Slow In Loss To Wright State In Las Vegas
OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State men’s basketball team struggled in the first half and couldn’t recover as they fell to Wright State in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Wright State outscored Weber State 52-32 in the first half before the Wildcats dropped 33 points in the second half, while the Raiders had 35 points.
Comments / 0