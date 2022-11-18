ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Football Can’t Feel Sorry For Themselves

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah suffered a brutal, close loss last week against Oregon. Neither team played particularly well, but the game was there for the taking and it would have allowed the Utes to sit back and be in control of their destiny in the Pac-12 Championship race. Now, Utah is at the mercy of others while still having to keep their heads right about a team in Colorado that inspires very little motivation. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham talked several times this week about how Utah football cannot sit around feeling sorry for themselves.
What Stanford Coach David Shaw Said About BYU, Late Kickoff

PROVO, Utah – For only the third time, BYU football will face the Stanford Cardinal. It’s the first meeting for BYU against a Stanford team led by head coach David Shaw. Shaw has been the head coach of Stanford since 2011. He’s compiled 96 wins during his tenure, but this season has not been one of his better seasons on The Farm. Stanford rolls into the regular season finale against BYU with a 3-8 record.
BYU Vs. USC At Battle 4 Atlantis: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

PROVO, Utah – BYU/USC takes place at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Battle 4 Atlantis is one of the top multi-team events in college basketball. The Thanksgiving event is a massive opportunity for a young BYU basketball team that is still piecing together its identity. Starting Lineups. BYU (3-1)
BYU Fades In Second Half As USC Pulls Away To Open Battle 4 Atlantis

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball opened up the Battle 4 Atlantis as an underdog to make a run in this loaded eight-team field. But the Cougars came into the opening round against USC as a favorite to knock off the Trojans. Those projections didn’t play out as USC got...
Utah Nickelback Malone Mataele Will Enter The Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s that time of year where football student-athletes will be making the hard decision- do I stay, or do I go? For Utah nickelback Malone Mataele, the decision is to go as he announced late Monday on his Twitter. The NCAA Transfer Portal opens up on December 5th and Mataele plans to put his name in.
Despite A Loss On Saturday, Utah Still Has A Path To The Pac-12 Championship

SALT LAKE CITY- If you’ve paid much attention to the Pac-12 you are probably well aware of how wacky the finishes are to determine who goes to the conference championship every year. 2022 is proving to be no exception. Utah was thought to be the top dog in the Pac-12 heading into the year, but it’s proven more difficult than initially believed by most. The Utes had a prime opportunity to lock up a spot last week against Oregon but fell short 20-17. USC has one spot open, but the other spot is still up for grabs and could be Utah’s if things play out right.
KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-6A Football Championship Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah high school football season is over with champions being crowned in 1A-6A, along with eight-player football. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the championship games in all classifications. For a full breakdown of the championship games, check out the...
BYU Opens Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Against USC

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball opens its Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against the USC Trojans on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars arrived in the Bahamas on Sunday evening and have settled into the Atlantis Resort. BYU basketball is no stranger to facing an Andy Enfield USC team in a non-conference...
Weber State Basketball Starts Slow In Loss To Wright State In Las Vegas

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State men’s basketball team struggled in the first half and couldn’t recover as they fell to Wright State in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Wright State outscored Weber State 52-32 in the first half before the Wildcats dropped 33 points in the second half, while the Raiders had 35 points.
