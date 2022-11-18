SALT LAKE CITY- If you’ve paid much attention to the Pac-12 you are probably well aware of how wacky the finishes are to determine who goes to the conference championship every year. 2022 is proving to be no exception. Utah was thought to be the top dog in the Pac-12 heading into the year, but it’s proven more difficult than initially believed by most. The Utes had a prime opportunity to lock up a spot last week against Oregon but fell short 20-17. USC has one spot open, but the other spot is still up for grabs and could be Utah’s if things play out right.

