KPVI Newschannel 6
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Running in 2024 was condition for Parson naming new Missouri AG
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson chose Andrew Bailey, his current chief counsel, to become Missouri’s attorney general on Wednesday and said running for the office in 2024 was essential. “The governor has made it clear it’s in the best interest to carry on the legacy...
KPVI Newschannel 6
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Gov. Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left seven dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky State Sen. Alvarado to become Tennessee's next health commissioner
(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, will soon be heading to Tennessee. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado, a medical doctor and healthcare executive, will become the next commissioner of the state’s Department of Health. The move takes effect Jan. 16. “It’s an honor...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recouping Iowa’s worker losses will be difficult, state economist says
JOHNSTON — Iowa’s economy is in recession and losses in its workforce will be exceptionally difficult to recoup because older Iowans who are retiring are not being replaced by younger or new residents, a state economist said Tuesday. Peter Orazem, a professor of labor economics at Iowa State...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ideal Vermont designed to break down barriers to social equity, justice
(The Center Square) – A new program designed to advance equity and social justice in Vermont is getting off the ground. Ideal Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott said, will work to advance those metrics at the city and municipality level in the state in an effort to remove structural barriers and increase meaningful inclusion and representation. The program was funded by the state with an appropriation of $220,000.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Plastic bags headed for ban?
Legislators to submit bill next session outlawing single-use plastics in MD. (Nov. 25, 2022) The audience at a recent Maryland Coastal Bays meeting erupted into applause when Bill Dennison, a scientist and professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies, told them that Maryland legislators would be introducing a ban on single-use plastic when the General Assembly convenes in January.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Struzzi named to PA Parks and Forests Foundation board
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “As a longtime supporter of our state parks and forests, I am truly honored to be asked to serve in this capacity,” Struzzi said. “The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of what I consider to be some of Pennsylvania’s tremendous assets, something for which I’ve advocated since taking office.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen says Jason Jackson will remain as DAS director
Jason Jackson will be retained as director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday. "Jason has been an asset in shrinking state government by making it more productive and business-minded," Pillen said. "He will continue seeking new innovations, streamlining processes and improving services in government,"...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts shines spotlight on children seeking adoption in Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted Nebraska's adoptive families on the day before Thanksgiving with a proclamation and a personal plea that "every child deserves to have a stable, permanent family of their own." "The family plays a crucial role in social development and is the essential building block of society," the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gorman completes state association government academy
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 17 county officials, including Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, from its program during ceremonies at CCAP’s Fall Conference in Hershey. The academy is a certificate training program specifically designed for county commissioners, council members,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Looming railroad workers strike; Lucky Lotto winner gets $550K
A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country. Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, creating the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Illinois would be heavily impacted as the only state with all seven Class 1 railroads running through the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crop Connection
The United Soybean Board and The Yield Lab Institute recently challenged companies to create innovations that increase the use and value of soybean meal in existing markets through the Soy Innovation Challenge. The Soy Innovation Challenge will enhance the value of soybean meal in existing markets and uses by targeting several areas.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Settlement Allows Wyoming Rescue Mission to Hire Based on Religion
Two months after filing a lawsuit on behalf of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys reached a favorable settlement with state and federal government officials. As part of the settlement, state officials acknowledged that the rescue mission, as a religious organization, is free to hire like-minded employees who share the ministry’s religious beliefs and mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter, clothing voucher service, faith-based recovery programs, and life-rebuilding assistance to Casper residents.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Helping teachers deal with stress
Teacher wages, workload, morale and student attitude have been identified as major challenges for Tennessee’s educational system. A September survey by Professional Educators of Tennessee received hundreds of responses from educators rating 28 specific issues as either very challenging, challenging, somewhat challenging, not challenging or unsure. Workload and wages...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Farming associations work to strengthen Illinois’ food supply chains
(The Center Square) – With a goal of bolstering local food and specialty crops supply chains, three Illinois organizations have joined forces to create the From Food to Flowers: Everything Local conference. The event is the result of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the Illinois Specialty Growers Association and the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lottery sales up $2.1M in Arkansas
(The Center Square) – Arkansas residents spent $2.1 million more for lottery tickets in October than the same month last year, according to an update from the Arkansas Senate. Much of the interest was sparked by the record Powerball jackpot, which swelled to $2 billion. Powerball ticket sales increased...
