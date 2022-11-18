Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
WIVB
Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game
(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
What’s left to watch the remainder of this Browns season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but the outlook is bleak after their loss to the Bills on Sunday to drop to 3-7. Assuming they don’t make a run, what is there left for fans to watch as they play out the string?
Daryl Ruiter: If I'm the Haslams this morning, I'm furious and calling Sean Payton
Daryl Ruiter on why key players like Myles Garrett is frustrated right now. Why is Kevin Stefanski falling short each week and should the Haslams look into Sean Payton? Where does Jacoby Brissett rank among Browns QB’s since 1999?
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive
Like the rest of Chiefs Nation, Brittany Mahomes watched as her husband Patrick and his favorite tight end won on... The post Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive appeared first on Outsider.
How Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of the defense graded vs. the Bills
DETROIT, Michigan -- The Browns defense was solid in the first half, but couldn’t contain Buffalo’s offense in the second half, during the 31-23 loss on Sunday. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a...
Browns preparing for Jacoby Brissett’s final start: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start for the final time on Sunday against the Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Deshaun Watson is set to return against the Texans in Week 13, marking the end of Brissett’s time as the starting quarterback. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Jacoby Brissett has done more than his share this season, and has proven he’s an NFL starter: Mary Kay Cabot
BEREA, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett, heading into his final start of the season Sunday against the Bucs before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-games suspension next week in Houston, doesn’t want anyone making a fuss over the job he’s done this season. “It’s like, ‘Am I not supposed...
Browns tight end David Njoku delivered a necessary message on Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns tight end David Njoku paused before answering the questions to lead off his Zoom call with reporters on Monday, the day after another disappointing Browns loss. “What are guys most pissed off about right now?” he was asked.
What should Browns do about Joe Woods? Garrett Bush, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Jim Harbaugh: ‘Third base’ comment was a counterpunch to Ryan Day
It was the final comment of Jim Harbaugh’s post-game news conference last November that drew the most attention. His Michigan football team had just upended Ohio State, 42-27, snapping an eight-game losing streak to its archrival in surprising fashion, when Harbaugh was asked a question about some of the chatter coming from Columbus.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland
Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
Nick Chubb is Browns nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for 4th consecutive year
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Nick Chubb is once again a nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This is the fourth season in a row Chubb has been the team’s nominee. One player from each team is nominated for the award, which recognizes players around the league...
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ first AFC North win of the season
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Bengals’ win in Pittsburgh wasn’t their prettiest of the season, nor was it their most dominant or even their best performance. But it might have been their most needed win. In a 37-30 win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, the Bengals moved...
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase returns to practice; Joe Burrow expects him to play Sunday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is confident the team will have their No. 1 receiver back in the mix for Sunday’s game against the Titans. His coach is less certain. Ja’Marr Chase returned to practice for the Bengals on Wednesday, in uniform with the team for...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0