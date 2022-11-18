ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libra Diamond
5d ago

🌹🌹🌹🌹🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Wow, alot of this gen is dying to quick.....I just turned 56 this last Step,and thank God for my health.......🤔🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Wake Up?
5d ago

Never heard of him but I looked him up and listened to some of his music... Wow he was a awesome artist RIP young man🙏🏾

Steve Stark
5d ago

Three ways young people are dying nowadays, drugs, medical issues or killed by their own kind.Sorry state of affairs these days.

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28, Just 3 Weeks After Releasing Single from His ICU Bed

"On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years," his older brother Denzil wrote on Instagram B. Smyth has died. He was 28. The R&B singer's older brother Denzil confirmed the tragic news with a video posted on B.Smyth's Instagram page Thursday, saying the "Win Win" singer, whose real name was Brandon Smith, "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis." "On behalf of my brother and my...
Deadline

B. Smyth Dies: ‘Twerkoholic’ Hip-Hop/R&B Singer Was 28

Singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic” had 13 million Spotify streams, died today of pulmonary fibrosis at age 28. His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he...
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days

Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
wrestleview.com

Sasha Banks is coming to…

Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Essence

Porsha Williams Reveals Stunning Engagement Photos

The former RHOA star shares picturesque engagement shots as she gets closer to walking down the aisle with her love. Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Porsha Williams has finally shared engagement photos of getting engaged to businessman Simon Guobadia over a year ago. “👑Mr. & Mrs Guobadia loading… Love wins...
CMT

Toby Keith Performs For The First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis

After a short hiatus due to his cancer diagnosis, Toby Keith has returned to the stage. The country icon made an appearance at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky, over the weekend (Nov. 4) to perform an impromptu set. The “Beer For My Horses” singer was visiting the southern town for the 2022 Breeder’s World Cup Championship event at Keeneland Race Course.
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie

Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
