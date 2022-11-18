Read full article on original website
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Fantasy football rankings Week 12: Kicker
Fantasy football rankings from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates.
Benched QB Zach Wilson apologizes to Jets for postgame comments
Under heavy criticism from fans and media, benched QB Zach Wilson spoke to the entire Jets team on Wednesday, admitting he botched Sunday's postgame news conference.
Fantasy football Week 12: Waiver-wire options include contingency plans for Justin Fields
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 12's NFL action.
Anthony Davis, looking to fill 'void,' scores 30 again as Lakers win 3rd straight
Trying to "fill that void" left by LeBron James' absence, Anthony Davis on Sunday scored 30 points for the third game in a row, which corresponded with a third straight win by the Lakers.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz on decision to stick with Heinicke: 'I get it'
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he understood Ron Rivera's decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke as the starter, but he admitted he had to mentally weigh what it meant for his career.
Travis Kelce's three touchdowns propel Chiefs past Chargers, into AFC West driver's seat
Kelce made a catch at the Chargers' 27 and did the rest, weaving his way through a number of defenders before finding his way to the end zone.
NFL world reacts to huge Sean Payton report
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has not been shy about his coaching future, saying recently that he believes he will coach in the NFL again if he finds the “right situation”. There appear to be two teams that the Fox Sports NFL analyst would consider coming out of retirement for after a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce connection: 'If he's man-to-man, I'm going to give him a chance'
It was never in doubt who Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would look to for the winning TD in the final minute of Sunday night's game: Travis Kelce, "the greatest tight end of all time."
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Justin Fields, Joe Mixon among players injured Sunday
Monday morning fantasy news wrap: Justin Fields and Joe Mixon headline the players hurt on Sunday, while big games by Travis Kelce and Davante Adams propel them into elite company on NFL all-time lists.
Huskies Survive Shaky Start and Finish to Win Wooden Opener
The UW downs Fresno State 62-57 in a sloppy tourney outing.
Brown adds first woman to active D1 varsity baseball roster
Brown freshman walk-on Olivia Pichardo has become the NCAA's first woman to make an active D1 varsity baseball roster, the school announced Monday.
Sources: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) to sit again
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
USC-UCLA, TCU-Baylor top college football quotes of the week
Sonny Dykes felt confident, Spencer Rattler felt unstoppable, Josh Heupel felt pain and Kyle Ford felt surprised in college football's quotes of the week.
How helmet decals tell the story of Ohio State and Michigan
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of 13 FBS teams that currently use helmet decals, but with different philosophies. This is the story of the history, application and operation of this shared but disparate tradition.
What does Daniel Jones need to prove to be part of the Giants' future?
What does Jones have to prove over the Giants' final seven games? And what are the Giants' options at QB next season?
Sources: Eagles hire ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady as consultant
The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, sources told ESPN.
Jets bench Zach Wilson, turn to Mike White as starting QB
The Jets are benching Zach Wilson for Sunday's game against the Bears and will start Mike White, coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday.
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to IR with high ankle sprain
The Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, coach Andy Reid said Wednesday.
