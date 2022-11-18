ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorokin stops 49, Pageau scores 2 as Isles blank Oilers 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 50 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Defenseman Sebastian Aho also scored for the Islanders, who have won two consecutive games and four of six. New York also improved to 12-1-2 in its last 15 home games against the Oilers. After a scoreless first period, Pageau scored shorthanded at 4:33 against Oilers netminder Jack Campbell while Anthony Beauvilier was serving a slashing penalty. Zach Parise and Adam Pelech assisted. Pageau scored again at 6:39, this time on a power play. The goal was Pageau’s fifth of the season and was assisted by Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee. The assist extended Barzal’s point streak to six games. Barzal leads the Islanders with 21 assists and 23 points overall.
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin enjoyed a fitting end to a multigame celebration of a significant career milestone. Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized in Pittsburgh for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After Malkin scored, he threw his stick into the crowd and celebrated with his teammates. “It was perfect,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “You wouldn’t want anyone else with the opportunity to win the game. The whole night was awesome.”
