NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 50 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Defenseman Sebastian Aho also scored for the Islanders, who have won two consecutive games and four of six. New York also improved to 12-1-2 in its last 15 home games against the Oilers. After a scoreless first period, Pageau scored shorthanded at 4:33 against Oilers netminder Jack Campbell while Anthony Beauvilier was serving a slashing penalty. Zach Parise and Adam Pelech assisted. Pageau scored again at 6:39, this time on a power play. The goal was Pageau’s fifth of the season and was assisted by Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee. The assist extended Barzal’s point streak to six games. Barzal leads the Islanders with 21 assists and 23 points overall.

ELMONT, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO