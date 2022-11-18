Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Capital One Fan Vote: Who is your pick -- Ohio State or Michigan?
One of the biggest games of the year is set for Saturday. Who do you think will win the Big Ten showdown?
How helmet decals tell the story of Ohio State and Michigan
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of 13 FBS teams that currently use helmet decals, but with different philosophies. This is the story of the history, application and operation of this shared but disparate tradition.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz on decision to stick with Heinicke: 'I get it'
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he understood Ron Rivera's decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke as the starter, but he admitted he had to mentally weigh what it meant for his career.
College football Week 12 recap: Best highlights and takeaways
Snow fans? Walk-off field goals? A new Heisman front-runner? Week 12 of the college football season had everything.
College basketball Power Rankings: Virginia, Texas oust Gonzaga, Kentucky in top 4
Week 2 saw matchups that revealed weaknesses and exceeded expectations -- and led to the ascension of Texas, Virginia, Michigan State and Illinois.
Inside a week of mourning and celebration with Virginia football
Coach Tony Elliott, his staff and players discuss the hours after the Virginia shooting, the painful days that followed and the memories of those lost.
Iowa tight end LaPorta expected to miss game against Nebraska
Still in contention for a spot in the Big Ten title game, Iowa is likely to play Friday's game against rival Nebraska without senior tight end Sam LaPorta, coach Kirk Ferentz said on Tuesday.
KHSAA football state semifinal matchups
CLASS 1A Newport Central Catholic at Pikeville - 7:00 PM Holy Cross (Louisville) at Raceland - 7:30 PM
Women's college basketball Power Rankings: UConn, Iowa State, Ohio State move into top five
South Carolina and Stanford remain 1-2, and UConn is up to No. 3. But a pair of preseason top-five teams, Texas and Tennessee, fell out of the top 16.
Virginia-Virginia Tech football game canceled in wake of shooting
The Virginia-Virginia Tech football game scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled.
SCNext Top 25: The best 2022-23 high school boys' basketball teams
We rank the top 25 boys' high school basketball programs in the country for the 2022-23 season.
Sources: Eagles hire ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady as consultant
The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, sources told ESPN.
Geno Auriemma on upsets: Going to happen 'more and more'
UConn coach Geno Auriemma said the increase in upsets in women's basketball is a good thing for the sport.
Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through '29
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has resuscitated the Jayhawks' football team in just his second season, has agreed to a new contract that includes an extension through 2029, sources told ESPN.
No. 2 Ohio State opens week as betting favorite over No. 3 Michigan
Sports Betting Insider Doug Kezirian breaks down how the line movement might look like ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday.
How College Football Playoff rankings affect Rivalry Week
LSU could find itself as the second SEC team in the College Football Playoff, while Notre Dame-USC looms large for Pac-12 and Big Ten hopes.
