MIAMI (AP) – Kyle Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half, Tyler Herro made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat snapped a four-game slide by beating the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Wednesday night. Caleb Martin scored 24 points and Herro finished with 17 in his first game […]

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO