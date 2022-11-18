Head-on crash kills driver, injures mother and children in Solano County, police say

A man died and three children were among four others hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a sedan crashed head-on with a minivan along River Road in Rio Vista, police said.

The crash occurred in the 200 block of River Road, just north of Highway 12 and the Rio Vista Bridge in Solano County.

The man was driving the sedan, with a 13-year-old boy as his passenger, when it collided with the minivan, the Rio Vista Police Department announced at 4:14 p.m. in a social media post.

A mother was driving the minivan with two children — a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old infant — as passengers. Police said the minivan driver and the passengers involved in the crash were taken to hospitals. There was no further information available.