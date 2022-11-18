Read full article on original website
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Christina Hall Gives a Tour of Her Tennessee Home — and Includes a Cameo from Husband Josh
Christina Hall is showing off her new home — with a cameo from husband Joshua "Josh" Hall!. The HGTV star, 39, shared a video on Instagram Friday of her second home in Tennessee, which she purchased last year. In the clip, Christina gives her followers glimpses of the exterior...
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown. "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert
Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
msn.com
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo
KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
realitytitbit.com
Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos
Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez Talk Marriage: Inside Their ‘Pact’
90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm have a complicated past, but fans learned they have an even more interesting future after the revelation of their “marriage pact.” Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim and Veronica’s wedding plans. How Did...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
See Inside Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher’s Spectacular Ottawa Estate [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built a stunning estate in Ottawa in his home country of Canada when they first married, and pictures show a spectacular residence that's both luxurious and rustic. Underwood and Fisher married in 2010, and as PopCulture.com reports, they set about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury...
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28, Just 3 Weeks After Releasing Single from His ICU Bed
"On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years," his older brother Denzil wrote on Instagram B. Smyth has died. He was 28. The R&B singer's older brother Denzil confirmed the tragic news with a video posted on B.Smyth's Instagram page Thursday, saying the "Win Win" singer, whose real name was Brandon Smith, "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis." "On behalf of my brother and my...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
Brooke Shields Felt 'Taken Advantage of' During Her Controversial 1981 Interview with Barbara Walters
While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Brooke Shields opened up about the negative interview experiences she faced as a child, including her infamous sit-down with Barbara Walters Brooke Shields is opening up about the harrowing interview experiences she endured as a young star. In conversation with Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airing Nov. 22, the model and entrepreneur got candid about an interview that resulted in her setting boundaries as a child. "I had to watch an interview of when...
