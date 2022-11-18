Lakers News: Crypto.com To Offer In-Arena COVID-19, Flu Inoculations

The Crypt is getting in the game!

The Los Angeles Lakers home court venue formerly known as the Staples Center is taking big steps to help fans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu as cases begin to escalate this winer.

Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register shared a press release (viewable below), indicating that COVID-19 boosters and influenza shots will be available for guests and staff at Crypto.com Arena from tomorrow through at least the end of December, in a coordinated effort with the LA County Department of Public Health.

As the press release states, the location for the inoculations at the arena will be near Blaze Pizza (a piece of which, as Lakers fans know, is owned by All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James), around the venue's 11th St. entrance.

Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times adds that, beginning tonight in their game against the visiting Detroit Pistons (who face off against the Lakers tomorrow), the Los Angeles Clippers will also be hosting a vaccination clinic at Crypto.com Arena.

This development arrives on the heels of L.A. County announcing it was "strongly recommending" mask wearing in indoor public spaces. The daily COVID-19 case count here has risen by 52% since the start of the month. Today alone there were 1,949 new coronavirus cases.

The seven-day average rate of new cases (1500) rose from 5.6% last week to 6.8% this week. Obviously all this is happening with many people relying on at-home tests, which generally are not factored into the total tally, and of course many folks with symptoms are just not testing at all. So the actual number of new daily cases could be significantly higher.

Two new omicron variants, BQ1 and BQ1.1, are rapidly spreading.

“Now it is strongly recommended that all individuals wear a high- quality mask that fits well in the following settings: in public indoor spaces; when using public transit, including buses, ride-shares, taxis and medical transport; correctional and detention facilities; and homeless and emergency shelters,” county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis stated.