FOX 40 News WICZ TV
John McGriff's Game-Winner Hands BU Men's Basketball Huge Comeback in Instant Classic
With less than ten seconds on the clock, the Binghamton University men's basketball trailed by four points. In the next moments, Jacob Falko drained a three just before John McGriff stole an inbound pass and nailed another triple to give the Bearcats an 81-79 win. Falko led the way with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitney Point Field Hockey Celebrates Eighth State Title
Last weekend, the Whitney Point field hockey team earned their eighth state title with a 6-0 win over Hoosick Falls. On Monday, the Eagles celebrated their title with a parade on campus along with some appreciation from special guests. The Whitney Point field hockey team was dominance personified this season....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell's Isabelle Bordages Signs to Davidson Soccer
Maine-Endwell's Isabelle Bordages signed her national letter of intent to play Division I soccer next fall. The Spartan put pen to paper to play soccer at Davidson College in North Carolina. Isabelle says she'll miss her teacher from Maine-Endwell and is a member of the student council, mathletes, and Students Against Drunk Driving.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton High School Prepares for Community Thanksgiving
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and one area school is opening its doors to those in need. A hundred volunteers came together today to get ready for the Binghamton High School Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Tomorrow marks the first time the dinner will be in person since 2019. “We’re really excited to get...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Retail Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Given to Two Binghamton Operators by New York State
On Monday morning the New York State Office of Cannabis Management approved two Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses for operators in the City of Binghamton, as a part of 36 total licenses given out across the state. The CAURD license is a central part of New York State's Seeding...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Found Guilty of First Degree Manslaughter
A Binghamton man will spend up to 25 years in state prison after being found guilty of first degree Manslaughter, among other charges. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today, a Broome County jury found 26-year-old Kout M. Akol guilty of first degree Manslaughter, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Rape
A 20-year-old Binghamton man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Rape in the 2nd degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says Dominic L. Rought admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old when he was 19 years old in the Town of Baker in August 2021. Rought...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Man Pleads Guilty to Binghamton Burglary
An Owego man will spend time in jail after he pleaded guilty to a burglary charge stemming from an incident in August. The Broome County District Attorney says Randy R. Buck, Jr. admitted he unlawfully entered a Binghamton apartment on August 7th and stole computer equipment and a credit card.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Street to Open to Traffic
NYSDOT officials say Chenango Street at the Interstate 81 underpass is now open to traffic. The lanes will be open through the Thanksgiving weekend, then beginning Monday, November 28th through approximately December 31st, single lane closures will occur so construction can be completed. During that time, the underpass will be...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
South Otselic Residents Arrested After Police Chase
Two people from South Otselic are facing charges after a vehicle pursuit that began in Norwich and ended in Oxford. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, Kory W. Minshall and Samantha J. Clipston were arrested after the pursuit on November 17th. Minshall was wanted on an active arrest warrant...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: Nov. 14 to Nov. 20
During the week of Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20, the Owego Police Department had 75 service calls, 3 arrests, 0 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 1 traffic ticket. Bo J Angel of Owego was arrested and charged after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various incidents in the county. A Delhi man is charged with DWI after leaving the scene of a crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the scene of a crash on State Highway 10 in Delhi around 11:15 p.m. Friday, November 18th.
