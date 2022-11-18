ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Kansas City police investigating homicide near 56th & Swope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a front yard. The police department said officers went to the 3700 block of E. 56th St. just after 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. That is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Brothers charged in fatal double shooting near 28th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young men have been charged with murder following a fatal double shooting near 28th and Prospect Tuesday, which left two other young men dead. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Marques D. Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri. His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Man wounded in Tuesday morning Olathe shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday morning. The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for an armed disturbance. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot...
OLATHE, KS
KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened not far from their East Patrol Campus on Tuesday afternoon. According to the KCPD, officers received a call about a shooting in the area of E. 28th Street and Prospect Avenue just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner

GARDNER, KS
GARDNER, KS
Woman who went missing in Kansas City on Wednesday found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman reported missing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Carolyn Mitchell was last seen Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. walking southbound at 51 Street and Tracy Avenue. She was said to be wearing a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Legal advice: wrongful death claims

“I see lawyers ads talking about wrongful death claims, what does that really mean?” Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson. The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Investigators say sideshows began increasing in 2020 in Kansas City. Following the ongoing increase, the Kansas City Police Department released a PSA informing community members that officers will be enforcing laws against participants who drive in and spectators who watch car sideshows.
KANSAS CITY, MO

