15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KCTV 5
Clay County deputies, Good Samaritan help rescue 81-year-old from icy creek
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating homicide near 56th & Swope
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a front yard. The police department said officers went to the 3700 block of E. 56th St. just after 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. That is...
KCTV 5
Boy in critical condition following near drowning in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A boy under the age of 5 is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a bathtub on Tuesday night. It happened in a unit at the Village at Lionsgate Apartments, in the area of W. 146th Court and W. 146th Place. That is a couple blocks east of Metcalf Avenue.
KCTV 5
Brothers charged in fatal double shooting near 28th & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young men have been charged with murder following a fatal double shooting near 28th and Prospect Tuesday, which left two other young men dead. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Marques D. Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri. His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5...
KCTV 5
Blue Springs South student in custody after ‘threat of violence’ is posted
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs South High School student is in custody after posting a threat on social media. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, the student posted “a threat of violence” on social media. The police department and the Blue Springs School District...
KCTV 5
Man wounded in Tuesday morning Olathe shooting
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday morning. The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for an armed disturbance. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot...
KCTV 5
Overland Park police growing out facial hair to fight childhood cancer
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police officers are taking part in No-Shave November this month, but it’s for a cause. Officers are growing out their facial hair to raise awareness for childhood cancer, in a partnership with local nonprofit organization Braden’s Hope. Braden’s Hope For Childhood...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened not far from their East Patrol Campus on Tuesday afternoon. According to the KCPD, officers received a call about a shooting in the area of E. 28th Street and Prospect Avenue just...
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KCTV 5
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner
KCTV 5
Woman who went missing in Kansas City on Wednesday found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman reported missing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Carolyn Mitchell was last seen Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. walking southbound at 51 Street and Tracy Avenue. She was said to be wearing a...
KCTV 5
Police: 50-year-old man shot a week ago in Kansas City dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man hospitalized following a Nov. 15 shooting has died from his injuries. The Kansas City Police Department stated that officers had responded to the 5800 block of E. 20th St. at 6:30 that evening for a shooting call. They found Kevin Slape had been...
KCTV 5
1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
KCTV 5
Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour...
KCTV 5
Legal advice: wrongful death claims
“I see lawyers ads talking about wrongful death claims, what does that really mean?” Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson. The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements.
KCTV 5
Police issue Silver Alert for missing 87-year-old man not seen since Sunday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert Monday morning for an 87-year-old man not seen Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Bernard Zvacek was last seen in the 200 block of Northwest Hillcrest Lane in Lee’s Summit, Missouri at 5:30 p.m. He is...
KCTV 5
KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
KCTV 5
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Investigators say sideshows began increasing in 2020 in Kansas City. Following the ongoing increase, the Kansas City Police Department released a PSA informing community members that officers will be enforcing laws against participants who drive in and spectators who watch car sideshows.
