Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Penn State Health Children's Hospital adds new member to dog program

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Children's Hospital has added another member to its facility dog program. Captain, a 14-month-old Golden Retriever began working at two outpatient specialty clinics in Hershey this week. The dogs in the program help children cope with major and minor hospital procedures including casting...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Millions of people preparing for holiday travel

Thanksgiving is just two days away, and if you haven't finalized your travel plans, now is the time to do it. Whether it's by plane, train or automobile, AAA is expecting more than 54 million people to travel 50 or more miles this week, and many more will be hitting the roads.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster mayor proposes 8% tax hike in 2023 budget

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing an 8% tax hike in her 2023 budget. She presented the plan to the city council Tuesday night. It would be the city's first real estate tax hike in four years. The mayor is also looking to raise sewer, water...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that was causing big delays in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning has been cleared. The crash caused severe backups in the northbound lanes of I-81 between Exit 57 PA-114 Conodoguinet Pkwy and Exit 59 PA-581 Harrisburg Expy Exits 1A, 1B. Again, the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams Administration presents 2023 budget proposal

Mayor Wanda Williams and her administration proposed funding 16 new positions to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at their initial budget proposal presentation to Harrisburg City Council. The positions will include nine new officer trainees, three sergeants, two corporals, a lieutenant, a forensic investigator, and a detective, which will bring...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PennDOT keeping close eye on state roads during busy Thanksgiving travel day

PennDOT is keeping a close eye on state roads on Wednesday, as Pennsylvanians travel for Thanksgiving. Workers at the Regional Traffic Management Center in Dauphin County are monitoring more than 140 traffic cameras to help keep roads open and traffic moving. The Pennsylvania Turnpike expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest...
WGAL

Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home

A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man steals running SUV with children inside from Walmart parking lot, Pennsylvania State Police say

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man stole an SUV that had three boys in the back before leading police on a chase in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police said Jason Harris, 44, stole the running Toyota RAV 4 in a Walmart parking lot in Straban Township, which is near Gettysburg, around 5 p.m. Sunday. They said he then sped away on Route 15.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

The Thanksgiving travel rush is on

The Thanksgiving travel rush is on. AAA predicts more than 54 million Americans are traveling more than 50 miles from home. Traffic along Interstate 83 in York County has been moving steadily. But travelers we spoke with said they are concerned about aggressive drivers. With more vehicles on the road...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Maryland tractor-trailer crash causes big delays on I-95

A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountian Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

