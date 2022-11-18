Read full article on original website
WGAL
Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
WGAL
Water officials in Harrisburg want city to be more environmentally friendly
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials want the city to be more environmentally friendly. In a meeting on Tuesday evening, the Capital City Water Board committed to investing in green infrastructure, which has proven to be sustainable and financially beneficial. "We have proposed about $2.55 per month increase for a...
WGAL
Lancaster County-based Conestoga Tours to close at end of year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A longtime Lancaster County bus company is closing at the end of the year. It's the end of the line for Conestoga Tours, which has origins dating to 1899. The tour company will lead its last trip at the end of December. "I feel like...
WGAL
Penn State Health Children's Hospital adds new member to dog program
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Children's Hospital has added another member to its facility dog program. Captain, a 14-month-old Golden Retriever began working at two outpatient specialty clinics in Hershey this week. The dogs in the program help children cope with major and minor hospital procedures including casting...
WGAL
Millions of people preparing for holiday travel
Thanksgiving is just two days away, and if you haven't finalized your travel plans, now is the time to do it. Whether it's by plane, train or automobile, AAA is expecting more than 54 million people to travel 50 or more miles this week, and many more will be hitting the roads.
WGAL
Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
WGAL
Lancaster mayor proposes 8% tax hike in 2023 budget
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing an 8% tax hike in her 2023 budget. She presented the plan to the city council Tuesday night. It would be the city's first real estate tax hike in four years. The mayor is also looking to raise sewer, water...
WGAL
York County couple who won $1M in Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game gets commemorative check
NORTH YORK, Pa. — A York County couple who won $1 million in a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game was presented Tuesday with a commemorative check. Tom and Mae Elliot bought the We Wish You a Merry Million ticket on Nov. 6 at Big Mouth on the Run Pizza in North York.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that was causing big delays in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning has been cleared. The crash caused severe backups in the northbound lanes of I-81 between Exit 57 PA-114 Conodoguinet Pkwy and Exit 59 PA-581 Harrisburg Expy Exits 1A, 1B. Again, the...
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams Administration presents 2023 budget proposal
Mayor Wanda Williams and her administration proposed funding 16 new positions to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at their initial budget proposal presentation to Harrisburg City Council. The positions will include nine new officer trainees, three sergeants, two corporals, a lieutenant, a forensic investigator, and a detective, which will bring...
WGAL
PennDOT keeping close eye on state roads during busy Thanksgiving travel day
PennDOT is keeping a close eye on state roads on Wednesday, as Pennsylvanians travel for Thanksgiving. Workers at the Regional Traffic Management Center in Dauphin County are monitoring more than 140 traffic cameras to help keep roads open and traffic moving. The Pennsylvania Turnpike expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest...
WGAL
Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home
A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
WGAL
Man steals running SUV with children inside from Walmart parking lot, Pennsylvania State Police say
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man stole an SUV that had three boys in the back before leading police on a chase in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police said Jason Harris, 44, stole the running Toyota RAV 4 in a Walmart parking lot in Straban Township, which is near Gettysburg, around 5 p.m. Sunday. They said he then sped away on Route 15.
WGAL
The Thanksgiving travel rush is on
The Thanksgiving travel rush is on. AAA predicts more than 54 million Americans are traveling more than 50 miles from home. Traffic along Interstate 83 in York County has been moving steadily. But travelers we spoke with said they are concerned about aggressive drivers. With more vehicles on the road...
WGAL
Harrisburg woman convicted of storming Pelosi's office in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
A Harrisburg woman was convicted Monday of several federal charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors said Riley Williams was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. Williams was found guilty of six federal counts, including civil disorder. But the jury...
WGAL
Court documents detail why man allegedly stole SUV with three children inside from Walmart parking lot in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Court documents are providing more information about why a man allegedly stole a running vehicle with three children inside from an Adams County parking lot and where he was headed. Pennsylvania State Police said Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, told them his car ran...
WGAL
Homicide investigation underway in Harrisburg after man dies from gunshot wound
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide after a man died on Wednesday. Harrisburg police responded to the 1600 block of Park Street for a report of shots fired with a person struck at around 4 p.m. Police arrived to find an adult male suffering from a...
WGAL
Maryland tractor-trailer crash causes big delays on I-95
A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountian Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
WGAL
Lancaster woman sentenced to four to 15 years in prison for fatal crash on Route 30
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman was sentenced Monday to four to 15 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a mother and injured four people, according to the district attorney's office. Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of...
