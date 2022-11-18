ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Fire Department trailer with chemicals inside stolen

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

The Latest — Friday, Nov. 18:

Sacramento Police said the trailer and the chemicals inside were found.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said one of its trailers was stolen overnight Wednesday.

According to the fire department, chemicals were stored inside of the trailer, and the chemicals pose a hazard if they are inhaled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJ3t6_0jFAmQrz00
The trailer is white and 12 feet long, and it has black top and silver reflective stripes down both sides.

There are also printed letters on both sides of the trailer that say CRFTA.

Officials advise the public to call 911 if they see the trailer and advise against getting close to it.

