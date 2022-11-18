ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Honolulu Civil Beat

The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own

An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
bigislandvideonews.com

HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

US Space Force ‘guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific Command

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Space Force is now officially working under the Indo-Pacific Command headquartered in Hawaii. Military leaders were joined by members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation for an activation ceremony on Tuesday at Camp Smith in Aiea. The specialized branch of the military was established in 2019...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Look out for holiday thieves

A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach. Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit ta. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Straub nurses picket, express disappointment with ongoing contract negotiations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Straub Medical Center Nurses picketed outside of the hospital on Tuesday morning, expressing their frustration with the hospital leadership's for lack of commitment to negotiating a fair contract. The Straub Medical Center and the Hawaii Nurses Association have reached more than 20 tentative agreements, including safety and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
HONOLULU, HI

