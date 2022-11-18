Read full article on original website
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own
An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
Man sentenced after setting ex-wife’s workplace on fire, threatening employees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man who was convicted after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. On Aug. 11, a jury found Casey Asato guilty on multiple charges, including arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.
Former union boss found guilty, bail revoked
After handing the case to the jury on Friday, a verdict has come in in the trial of former media union boss, Brian Ahakuelo.
Concealed carry application process ‘discouraging,’ some Honolulu residents say
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department began processing hundreds of applications for concealed carry gun permits on Monday. After a supreme court ruling earlier this year, a person no longer needs a reason to carry a concealed weapon, giving more people the opportunity to apply.
HPD Chief outlines approved concealed carry license rules
After a public hearing and a lengthy debate, the Honolulu Police Department has begun processing concealed carry licenses this week. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan laid out those requirements Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Suspect in 2019 standoff in Pearl City neighborhood pleads ‘guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shutting down a Pearl City neighborhood during a 15-hour standoff with police three years ago has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say Wayman Kaua will be sentenced in March 2023 and could face 20 years.
HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
Philadelphia woman ‘ports’ to Hawaii, bypasses affordable housing voucher waitlist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to port to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability allowing voucher holders in one location...
US Space Force ‘guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific Command
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Space Force is now officially working under the Indo-Pacific Command headquartered in Hawaii. Military leaders were joined by members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation for an activation ceremony on Tuesday at Camp Smith in Aiea. The specialized branch of the military was established in 2019...
Former Oahu correctional officer gets 12 yrs in prison
Taum, a 50-year-old man supervised his two co-Defendants and a correctional officer transport the inmate across the facility.
Look out for holiday thieves
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach. Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit ta. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic...
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
Straub nurses picket, express disappointment with ongoing contract negotiations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Straub Medical Center Nurses picketed outside of the hospital on Tuesday morning, expressing their frustration with the hospital leadership's for lack of commitment to negotiating a fair contract. The Straub Medical Center and the Hawaii Nurses Association have reached more than 20 tentative agreements, including safety and...
Adopt-a-Family: Single mom and domestic violence survivor starts a new life with her kids
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Regine Supnet flew to Honolulu seven years ago from the Philippines, she had never been on a plane. “It was so fun. Like, I’m pregnant that time,” she said. She couldn’t speak English and didn’t know anyone except her then-husband and his family, but...
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A host for Turo — an online car sharing marketplace — is turning to the public for help in locating his car after discovering his rental car was being used to commit crimes. For the safety of his family, the Turo host does not want...
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
