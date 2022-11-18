ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt Hustler

Three Matchups to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Things are looking up on West End. After a 3-6 start, the Commodores have clawed out two gutsy wins and now sit just one game away from bowl eligibility. The only thing standing in their way? The Tennessee Volunteers. This is a Tennessee team that started the season 8-0 before...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Memorial Minutes: A Tale of Two Teams

I am very glad Memorial Minutes is published every other week, because, man, I’m not sure I could’ve written this column without throwing my laptop out the window after Vanderbilt’s atrocious performance against Southern Miss last week. After two home losses—one to a team placed at No. 257 on KenPom’s infamous know-all rankings, things looked bleak for the Commodores. Making the team’s 36.7/27.3/52.2 (FG/3PT/FT) shooting split look positive would have been a near-impossible task for any analyst, let alone any realist, to accomplish, but I would’ve tried for the sake of optimism.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Assessing the APR: Can a five-win Vanderbilt make a bowl game?

There’s an obvious answer. It’s something that the Commodores haven’t done since 2018. Something that no one—not even the most optimistic fans—could have envisioned for this season. Something that would send college football-related shockwaves all over the country on Saturday. Two words. Beat Tennessee. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

PODCAST: Debriefing the Florida win and previewing the the Tennessee game

This week on Live from West End, Sport Editor Bryce Smith and Sports Podcast Producer Aiden Rutman Zoom into the metaphorical studio to conduct an emergency debrief of football’s victory over Florida. The duo also discusses the Commodore’s looming matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, and what they must do to find success.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Less to be thankful for: Exit/In to close on Thanksgiving Day

Opened in 1971, the popular Nashville concert venue Exit/In is set to close on Thanksgiving Day. The venue, owned by Chris and Telisha Cobb, hosts a variety of artists from Vanderbilt student band Edgehill to Middle Kids. Known on the “Rock Block” (Elliston Place) as a home to performers of...
NASHVILLE, TN

