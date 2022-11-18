I am very glad Memorial Minutes is published every other week, because, man, I’m not sure I could’ve written this column without throwing my laptop out the window after Vanderbilt’s atrocious performance against Southern Miss last week. After two home losses—one to a team placed at No. 257 on KenPom’s infamous know-all rankings, things looked bleak for the Commodores. Making the team’s 36.7/27.3/52.2 (FG/3PT/FT) shooting split look positive would have been a near-impossible task for any analyst, let alone any realist, to accomplish, but I would’ve tried for the sake of optimism.

